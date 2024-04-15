Mohun Bagan Super Giant wrote a new chapter in Indian Super League (ISL) history as it beat Mumbai City 2-1 to win its maiden League Shield in front of home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.
Liston Colaco opened the scoring for the Mariners in the 28th minute with one of his trademark curlers.
Jason Cummings doubled the lead in the 80th minute, making optimum use of the space behind the Islanders’ backline and finding the far-corner with a grounded effort.
AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC highlights
Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled one back for Mumbai in the 89th minute but the Mariners held on to their slender lead to dethrone Mumbai City as League Shield holders.
This is the first time Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City in ISL history. T
The League Shield win means that the Mariners would get a direct spot in the group stages of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games champion thrower, who tested positive, has a TUE: Sumariwalla
- RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024 Updates: RCB 21/0 (2); needs 288 to win; Virat, Du Plessis open in record chase
- Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 2-1 MCFC; Chhangte gets one back
- ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City FC to win first-ever League Shield
- Mohun Bagan wins League Shield: Which teams have won the ISL League Winners Shield?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE