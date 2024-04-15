MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City FC to win first-ever League Shield

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to win its first-ever League Shield and secured a direct spot in the group stages of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 21:31 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates his team’s second goal.
Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates his team's second goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Jason Steven Cummings of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant wrote a new chapter in Indian Super League (ISL) history as it beat Mumbai City 2-1 to win its maiden League Shield in front of home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

Liston Colaco opened the scoring for the Mariners in the 28th minute with one of his trademark curlers.

Jason Cummings doubled the lead in the 80th minute, making optimum use of the space behind the Islanders’ backline and finding the far-corner with a grounded effort.

AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC highlights

Lallianzuala Chhangte pulled one back for Mumbai in the 89th minute but the Mariners held on to their slender lead to dethrone Mumbai City as League Shield holders.

This is the first time Mohun Bagan beat Mumbai City in ISL history. T

The League Shield win means that the Mariners would get a direct spot in the group stages of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League.

More to follow...

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

