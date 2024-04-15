ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?

The league phase of the Indian Super League 2023-24 has reached its fag end, with two teams, Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, locking horns for the League Winners Shield at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Mohun Bagan, the defending ISL champion, has revamped its squad with a host of new signings and has returned to form after changing its head coach, from Juan Ferrando to Antonio Lopez Habas.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC, which played in the AFC Champions League (ACL) this season, is looking to defend the League Shield and will need to avoid a draw to win a record-extending third shield.

What effect does ISL have on Indian football in Asia?

India’s slots in Asia have undergone several changes over the last few years, with the Shield winner -- Mumbai City FC -- initially playing in the ACL, to two consecutive Shield winners fighting out for a spot in the tournament.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz in action for Mumbai City FC against Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League 2022-23 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Last year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) came up with a new tournament plan for football clubs in Asia that removed India from the top division of the hierarchy entirely because of its low ranking in AFC club competitions.

According to the new competition format, there will be three AFC Club competitions:

AFC Champions League Elite – Tier 1

AFC Champions League 2 – Tier 2

AFC Challenge League – Tier 3

India has been allotted two spots in the AFC Champions League 2, with one confirmed spot and the other, a conditional one.

Which ISL teams will play in Asia?

The ISL will have a maximum of four clubs who can have continental aspirations this season. The winner of the ISL League Winners Shield will earn a direct spot in the AFC Champions League 2 while the Kalinga Super Cup winner will earn a spot in the ACL 2 qualifying playoffs.

For now, the allotment of ISL clubs in Asia is as follows:

Confirmed spot – Mumbai City FC or Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mumbai City FC or Mohun Bagan Super Giant Conditional spot – East Bengal

Moreover, the clubs that finish second and third in the league standings after Round 22 will also have continental opportunities this season.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has decided to introduce the SAFF Club Championship this year, with eight clubs from South Asia. India has two slots in the competition and the second and third-placed teams in ISL will play here.