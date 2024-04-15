Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Match kicks off

- April 15, 2024 19:11Battle between the best defence and the best offence
What makes this Shield decider exciting is that the league’s best attack will go up against the league’s best defence. Mohun Bagan has scored 45 goals, the most out of any team this season. Mumbai City, on the other hand, has conceded just 17 - the lowest this season.
The Islanders have also been lethal in terms of attacking. With 41 goals, they are the second-highest-scoring team behind the Mariners.
- April 15, 2024 18:55What happened in the reverse fixture?
Mumbai City recorded a 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan when both teams faced each other last time in this season’s ISL. Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh found the net for the Islanders, while Jason Cummings scored the only goal for the Mariners.
The contest had a bitter conclusion, with seven red cards shown - Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, Stewart, Vikram Partap Singh, Hector Yuste and Rahul Bheke were the players, who saw red.
- April 15, 2024 18:43What the teams need to do to win the League Winners Shield
The equation is simple for Mumbai City FC- avoid defeat and defend the Shield. It has 47 points in 21 matches, while Mohun Bagan has 45 points from the same number of outings. For the Mariners, it is a must-win match. If Mohun Bagan draws, it will reach 46 points, one less than Mumbai’s current tally.
- April 15, 2024 18:39Mohun Bagan Super Giant starting XI
Vishal Kaith (gk), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kauko, Liston Colaco, Petratos, Thapa, Manvir Singh, Armando Sadiku.
- April 15, 2024 18:36Mumbai City FC starting XI
Lachenpa (gk), Mehtab, Bheke (c), Tiri, Akash Mishra, Van Nieff, Noguera, Apuia, Bipin, Chhangte, Pereyra Diaz
- April 15, 2024 18:35LINEUPS ARE OUT!!
- April 15, 2024 18:23HEAD-TO-HEAD
Matches played: 24
Mumbai City FC: 11
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 6
Draws: 7
- April 15, 2024 18:10PREDICTED LINEUPS
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (gk), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings
Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (gk), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz
- April 15, 2024 18:04PREVIEW
The League winner’s Shield will be up for grabs in the final fixture of ISL-10 season’s league engagements where Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to depose the current leader Mumbai City FC to claim the pride of place.
The records hold Mumbai a clear favourite, as Mohun Bagan SG has never been able to beat the former in the eight ISL meetings so far (Mumbai City won six matches while the remaining two ended in draws).
- April 15, 2024 18:00LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 15, Monday, at 7:30 pm IST.
The match can be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be live-streamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
