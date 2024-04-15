Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Match kicks off

Battle between the best defence and the best offence

What makes this Shield decider exciting is that the league’s best attack will go up against the league’s best defence. Mohun Bagan has scored 45 goals, the most out of any team this season. Mumbai City, on the other hand, has conceded just 17 - the lowest this season.

The Islanders have also been lethal in terms of attacking. With 41 goals, they are the second-highest-scoring team behind the Mariners.