MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Match kicks off

MBSG vs MCFC Live score: Catch the live updates of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Apr 15, 2024 19:32 IST

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant warming up before the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match 132 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC.
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant warming up before the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match 132 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
lightbox-info

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant warming up before the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match 132 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • April 15, 2024 19:11
    Battle between the best defence and the best offence

    What makes this Shield decider exciting is that the league’s best attack will go up against the league’s best defence. Mohun Bagan has scored 45 goals, the most out of any team this season. Mumbai City, on the other hand, has conceded just 17 - the lowest this season.

    The Islanders have also been lethal in terms of attacking. With 41 goals, they are the second-highest-scoring team behind the Mariners.

  • April 15, 2024 18:55
    What happened in the reverse fixture?

    Mumbai City recorded a 2-1 win against Mohun Bagan when both teams faced each other last time in this season’s ISL. Greg Stewart and Bipin Singh found the net for the Islanders, while Jason Cummings scored the only goal for the Mariners. 

    The contest had a bitter conclusion, with seven red cards shown - Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Liston Colaco, Stewart, Vikram Partap Singh, Hector Yuste and Rahul Bheke were the players, who saw red.

  • April 15, 2024 18:46
    Who will win the ISL League Shield today? Vote now!!
  • April 15, 2024 18:43
    What the teams need to do to win the League Winners Shield

    The equation is simple for Mumbai City FC- avoid defeat and defend the Shield. It has 47 points in 21 matches, while Mohun Bagan has 45 points from the same number of outings. For the Mariners, it is a must-win match. If Mohun Bagan draws, it will reach 46 points, one less than Mumbai’s current tally.

  • April 15, 2024 18:39
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant starting XI

    Vishal Kaith (gk), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kauko, Liston Colaco, Petratos, Thapa, Manvir Singh, Armando Sadiku.

  • April 15, 2024 18:36
    Mumbai City FC starting XI

    Lachenpa (gk), Mehtab, Bheke (c), Tiri, Akash Mishra, Van Nieff, Noguera, Apuia, Bipin, Chhangte, Pereyra Diaz

  • April 15, 2024 18:35
    LINEUPS ARE OUT!!

  • April 15, 2024 18:23
    HEAD-TO-HEAD

    Matches played: 24

    Mumbai City FC: 11

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 6

    Draws: 7

  • April 15, 2024 18:10
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Vishal Kaith (gk), Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Asish Rai, Joni Kauko, Anirudh Thapa, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Jason Cummings

    Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (gk), Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoell van Nieff, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Apuia, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

  • April 15, 2024 18:04
    PREVIEW

    The League winner’s Shield will be up for grabs in the final fixture of ISL-10 season’s league engagements where Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to depose the current leader Mumbai City FC to claim the pride of place.

    The records hold Mumbai a clear favourite, as Mohun Bagan SG has never been able to beat the former in the eight ISL meetings so far (Mumbai City won six matches while the remaining two ended in draws).

    ISL 2023-24: League Winners Shield on the line as Mumbai City FC takes on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in final league game

    At the top of the table right now, Mumbai City FC has accumulated 47 points from 21 matches, closely trailed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with 45 points from as many matches

  • April 15, 2024 18:00
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 15, Monday, at 7:30 pm IST.

    The match can be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be live-streamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Mumbai City FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl; SRH to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Maxwell misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: From Coyle’s magic to Sunil Chhetri’s exit, top talking points in Indian Super League before playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: What must Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City do to win League Shield?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl; SRH to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Maxwell misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment