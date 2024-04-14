Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 9: Praggnanandhaa takes on Gukesh; Vidit vs Nakamura; Humpy against Lagno

- April 15, 2024 00:23Humpy vs Lagno
Humpy with the white pieces against Lagno. Ragozin Defence formation to start the game. Humpy has had a lacklustre tournament so far and will need to make her advantage with the white pieces count today if she wants to stay alive in this tournament.
- April 15, 2024 00:19Vidit vs Nakamura
Vidit Gujrathi is quick to castle to the short side after an Italian Game opening against Hikaru Nakamura. Vidit is in dire need of a win to resurrect his Candidates campaign.
- April 15, 2024 00:17Gukesh vs Pragg
Standard Ruy Lopez opening lines from Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa, with the former wielding the white pieces.
- April 15, 2024 00:15Round 9 begins
And we are off. Round 9 of the FIDE Candidates tournament begins.
- April 15, 2024 00:12Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?
So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST.
- April 15, 2024 00:12Points Table after Round 8
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 5.0
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 5.0
3. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 5.0
4. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 4.5
5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 3.5
6. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 3.5
7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 3.0
8. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5
- April 15, 2024 00:00Points Table after round 8
Open Category
1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 5.0
2. D Gukesh (IND) - 5.0
3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 4.5
4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.5
5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0
6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.0
8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.5
- April 14, 2024 23:31The clash of the prodigies!
- April 14, 2024 23:21Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 14, 2024 23:11Round 9 Pairings
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Gujrathi
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja
Nijat Abasov - Fabiano Caruana
Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk
Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie
Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu
- April 14, 2024 22:57Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round nine, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Monday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
