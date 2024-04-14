MagazineBuy Print

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 9: Praggnanandhaa takes on Gukesh; Vidit vs Nakamura; Humpy against Lagno

FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all live updates from the Round 9 of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Monday.

Updated : Apr 15, 2024 00:31 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Round 9 of the FIDE Candidates Chess tournament happening in Toronto, Canada on Monday. 

Gukesh vs Praggnanandhaa Live Board:

Vidit vs Nakamura Live Board: 

  • April 15, 2024 00:23
    Humpy vs Lagno

    Humpy with the white pieces against Lagno. Ragozin Defence formation to start the game. Humpy has had a lacklustre tournament so far and will need to make her advantage with the white pieces count today if she wants to stay alive in this tournament. 

  • April 15, 2024 00:19
    Vidit vs Nakamura

    Vidit Gujrathi is quick to castle to the short side after an Italian Game opening against Hikaru Nakamura. Vidit is in dire need of a win to resurrect his Candidates campaign. 

  • April 15, 2024 00:17
    Gukesh vs Pragg

    Standard Ruy Lopez opening lines from Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa, with the former wielding the white pieces. 

  • April 15, 2024 00:15
    Round 9 begins

    And we are off. Round 9 of the FIDE Candidates tournament begins. 

  • April 15, 2024 00:12
    Why 15 minutes of delay in the broadcast?

    So if you don’t know, there is a 15-minute delay in all the official broadcasts of the games to ensure anti-cheating measures. The live board will be activated at 12:15 IST.

  • April 15, 2024 00:12
    Points Table after Round 8

    Women’s Category 

    1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 5.0 

    2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 5.0 

    3. Lei Tingjie (CHN) - 5.0 

    4. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 4.5 

    5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 3.5 

    6. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 3.5 

    7. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 3.0 

    8. R. Vaishali (IND) - 2.5

  • April 15, 2024 00:00
    Points Table after round 8

    Open Category 

    1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 5.0 

    2. D Gukesh (IND) - 5.0 

    3. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 4.5 

    4. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 4.5 

    5. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 4.0 

    6. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 3.5 

    7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 3.0 

    8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 2.5

  • April 14, 2024 23:41
    Round 8 highlights

    Chess Candidates 2024 Highlights, Round 8: Gukesh beats Vidit; Praggnanandhaa-Firoujza ends in draw; Humpy defeats Vaishali

    FIDE Candidates 2024: Follow for all the highlights from the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024 Round 8.

  • April 14, 2024 23:31
    The clash of the prodigies!
  • April 14, 2024 23:21
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 14, 2024 23:11
    Round 9 Pairings

    Open

    Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Gujrathi 

    Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja 

    Nijat Abasov - Fabiano Caruana 

    Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D 

    Women’s

    Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru 

    Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk 

    Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie 

    Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu

  • April 14, 2024 22:57
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIDE Candidates 2024 round nine, happening at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Monday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

