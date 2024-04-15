Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League

Sporting Club Bengaluru confirmed its promotion to the I-League on Monday, becoming the first club in the league from the city since Bengaluru FC’s departure.
Sporting tops the I-League 2 standings with 24 points from 20 matches.
Formed in 2022, the club became champion of the BDFA (Bangalore District Football Association) Super Division in the 2022-23 season.
The club maintained its impressive performance next season and finished in the top 3 of the I-League 3, thus gaining promotion to I-League 2 (4th tier of Indian football).
This season, the fairytale continues for the Bengaluru-based outfit after gaining the I-League (2nd tier of Indian football) promotion, where it will compete in the 2024-25 season.
