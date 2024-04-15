MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League

Sporting Club Bengaluru confirmed its promotion to the I-League on Monday, becoming the first club in the league from the city since Bengaluru FC’s departure.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 19:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Bengaluru FC gained promotion to the I-League.
Representative Image: Bengaluru FC gained promotion to the I-League. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Representative Image: Bengaluru FC gained promotion to the I-League. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Sporting Club Bengaluru confirmed its promotion to the I-League on Monday, becoming the first club in the league from the city since Bengaluru FC’s departure.

Sporting tops the I-League 2 standings with 24 points from 20 matches.

FOLLOW ISL 2023-24 LEAGUE SHIELD DECIDER LIVE: MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT VS MUMBAI CITY FC SCORE, UPDATES

Formed in 2022, the club became champion of the BDFA (Bangalore District Football Association) Super Division in the 2022-23 season.

The club maintained its impressive performance next season and finished in the top 3 of the I-League 3, thus gaining promotion to I-League 2 (4th tier of Indian football).

This season, the fairytale continues for the Bengaluru-based outfit after gaining the I-League (2nd tier of Indian football) promotion, where it will compete in the 2024-25 season.

Related Topics

I-League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Lineups out; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl; SRH to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Maxwell misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Lineups out; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: From Coyle’s magic to Sunil Chhetri’s exit, top talking points in Indian Super League before playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: What must Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City do to win League Shield?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: How many and which Indian football clubs will play in Asia from Indian Super League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sporting Club Bengaluru promoted to I-League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 MCFC; Lineups out; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: RCB wins toss, opts to bowl; SRH to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs SRH Toss Update, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to chase vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; Maxwell misses out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment