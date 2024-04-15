RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Cummins’ SRH takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB

- April 15, 2024 17:38RCB vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 22
RCB won: 10
SRH won: 11
Tied: 1
Last result: RCB won by 8 wickets (Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, 2023)
- April 15, 2024 17:07RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good
IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat stated that he is not worried about Virat Kohli’s strike rate. Bobat also backed Glenn Maxwell, who has scored just 32 runs in six matches, to come good.
- April 15, 2024 16:49Bengaluru sweats on bowling against aggressive Hyderabad batting
