RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Cummins’ SRH takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB

Updated : Apr 15, 2024 17:59 IST

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay tuned as we get you all the latest updates. 

  • April 15, 2024 17:38
    RCB vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

    Matches played: 22

    RCB won: 10

    SRH won: 11

    Tied: 1

    Last result: RCB won by 8 wickets (Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, 2023)

  • April 15, 2024 17:07
    RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good

    IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat stated that he is not worried about Virat Kohli’s strike rate. Bobat also backed Glenn Maxwell, who has scored just 32 runs in six matches, to come good.

  • April 15, 2024 16:49
    Bengaluru sweats on bowling against aggressive Hyderabad batting

    RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Bengaluru sweats on bowling against aggressive Hyderabad batting

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has nowhere to turn. His bowlers concede runs aplenty, and his batters have failed to get going.

