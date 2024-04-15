The 10th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is reaching its business end and half of the teams are done and dusted with their season, concluding their campaign in the league-phase.
In the final game of the league phase, Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to win its maiden League Winners Shield and secure a spot in the AFC Champions League 2.
After the league phase, following is the list of teams who qualified for the playoffs:
- FC Goa
- Odisha FC
- Kerala Blasters
- Chennaiyin FC
The teams above finished in the top six to make it to the knockouts while the top two teams, Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC, qualified for the semifinals directly.
