Mohun Bagan wins League Shield: Which teams have won the ISL League Winners Shield?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to clinch its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 21:33 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohun Bagan's Armando Sadiku (99) celebrating after scoring a goal in the ISL.
Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohun Bagan’s Armando Sadiku (99) celebrating after scoring a goal in the ISL. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to clinch its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) Winners Shield at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Following is the list of all ISL League Shield winners, since its inception in 2014:

2019-20: FC Goa

FC Goa became the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage with a thumping 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the 2019-20 season, with the Gaurs winning the League Winners Shield.

The club ended the season with 39 points, winning 12 out of 18 matches, losing just three. The side also scored the most goals this season, 46, which is 15 more than the next highest-scorer ATK on 31.

2020-21: Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City’s then coach Sergio Lobera finally got his hands on the League Winners Shield as Mumbai City FC (MCFC) scripted a 2-0 triumph over ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

More than the Shield and the Rs. 50 Lakh cheque that accompanied it, the victory also earned MCFC a group stage berth in the coveted AFC Champions League - making it only the second Indian club to achieve the feat. Though both teams ended with 40 points, MCFC took the top honours as it had beaten ATKMB when the two sides had earlier clashed in the league stage.

2021-22: Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC struck to a precise plan and picked up a solitary goal win against ATK Mohun Bagan to ensure the top spot and the League Winner’s Shield, in the concluding match of the ISL-8 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The memorable win helped Jamshedpur FC accomplish a tournament record of seven straight wins. It also bagged the record of completing the league stage with the highest accumulation of 43 points in the tournament history (the previous best was 40 points shared by Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan).

2022-23: Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 5-3 to win the ISL League Winners Shield, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

It was the second Shield for the Islanders and the first under coach Des Buckingham. Mumbai City FC, which started its ISL campaign with a high-scoring 3-3 draw against Hyderabad FC, saw the defending champion finish second best in the race for the shield, with 36 points from 17 games.

MCFC, with the win over FC Goa, took its point tally to 46 points, the highest-ever in an ISL season and mathematically, beyond Hyderabad FC’s grasp to catch-up.

2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched the shield by beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 15, 2024. The Mariners wrested the title back from the Islanders courtesy of a goal each by Liston Colaco and Jason Cummings.

A late 89th minute strike by MCFC’s Lallianzuala Chhangte took the game down the wire but the home side held to its lead despite playing with 10 men after the sending off of Brendan Hamill in the 91st minute of the game.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant jumped to 48 points from 22 matches as a consequence of this result, thus edging past the now second-placed Mumbai City FC (47) by a solitary point.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

