MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

East Bengal, which finished as one of the two best second-placed teams, will play Shillong Lajong in Meghalaya, with the host side qualifying as the Group F topper.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 07:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat during the team’s practice on the eve of the quarterfinal match against Shillong Lajong.
East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat during the team’s practice on the eve of the quarterfinal match against Shillong Lajong. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

East Bengal head coach Carles Cuadrat during the team’s practice on the eve of the quarterfinal match against Shillong Lajong. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

East Bengal, the runner-up in the last edition of the Durand Cup, will look to improve on its previous performance this year when it faces Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shilllong, on Wednesday.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade was supposed to play its final Group stage match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18, but the match was abandoned due to ‘lack of adequate security’. As a result, both teams were awarded a point each, with East Bengal qualifying as one of the two best second-placed teams.

East Bengal has 16 Durand Cup titles under it belt, second only to city rival Mohun Bagan, which has won the prestigious trophy 17 times.

READ MORE | Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case

East Bengal will come into the knockout tie after a 3-2 loss against Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr FC in the Preliminary 1 tie of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two).

When and where is Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal in Durand Cup 2024 being played?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Shillong Lajong and East Bengal will kick-off at 7 PM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, on August 21.

How to watch Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The final eight clash of Durand Cup 2024, between East Bengal and Shillong Lajong, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Shillong Lajong and East Bengal will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Shillong Lajong

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman
    Team Sportstar
  5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension, confirms ITIA
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2024: Kolkata’s ‘Big Three’ come together to keep matches at home
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: With three-day gap, India looks to work on finishing ahead of Maldives clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman
    Team Sportstar
  5. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension, confirms ITIA
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment