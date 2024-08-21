Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

East Bengal, the runner-up in the last edition of the Durand Cup, will look to improve on its previous performance this year when it faces Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shilllong, on Wednesday.

The Red-and-Gold Brigade was supposed to play its final Group stage match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18, but the match was abandoned due to ‘lack of adequate security’. As a result, both teams were awarded a point each, with East Bengal qualifying as one of the two best second-placed teams.

East Bengal has 16 Durand Cup titles under it belt, second only to city rival Mohun Bagan, which has won the prestigious trophy 17 times.

East Bengal will come into the knockout tie after a 3-2 loss against Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr FC in the Preliminary 1 tie of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two).

When and where is Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal in Durand Cup 2024 being played?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Shillong Lajong and East Bengal will kick-off at 7 PM at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, on August 21.

How to watch Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The final eight clash of Durand Cup 2024, between East Bengal and Shillong Lajong, will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to live stream Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?

The Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal between Shillong Lajong and East Bengal will be live streamed on Sony LIV.