Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case

Fans and players of arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant united for a common cause, raising their voices for quick justice in the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital, on Sunday.

Several protests have rocked Kolkata since the incident on August 9 and Sunday saw another iteration, on the streets and social media.

“ ... I am happy that Bengalis have united for an important cause. Bangal and Ghoti, both sides have stood by their sister. As a child, we want no mother should remain without one. So, until justice is served, no matter how many obstacles come, we will not stop,” wrote East Bengal midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti on Facebook.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, saw its former captain Pritam Kotal take to social media. “Not at all the right example to our society. We deserve better and justice should be served,” he wrote.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024, at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 18, but ‘lack of adequate security’ saw the match being abandoned on the eve of the game.

Moreover, Bidhannagar City Police warned against protests or rallies without police permission, issuing section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, earlier on Sunday.

But the fans of both clubs flocked to the streets nevertheless, wearing jerseys, carrying flags and shouting slogans of “ Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar” (Fans of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have united with one cause, justice for RG Kar).

“Both the clubs decided to unfurl Tifo and shout slogans while reaching the Salt Lake Stadium, which happened. But as they got closer, they were stopped by the police around the Beleghata crossing and the Ultadaga crossing, especially those wearing jerseys,” said Ashoke De, an avid Mohun Bagan supporter, who was at the protest.

“There was a huge (police) force present around the stadium, which raises a very pertinent question if there was so much force available, including the RAF (Rapid Action Force, then why was the derby cancelled?”

East Bengal fan Anindya Mazumder, another fan, recollected a similar experience.

“The police force around the stadium was huge. They had almost sealed every bit of space around gates 4 and 5 of the Salt Lake Stadium. There was a combined protest that arrived from Kadapara and the police told us to step aside,” he said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant skipper Subhasish Bose highlights the need of the hour after he joined the protests demanding justice for the victim of the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital. pic.twitter.com/4gf2NfbGNJ — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 18, 2024

Mohun Bagan’s captain Subhasish Bose and his wife Kasturi Chhetri joined the protests.

“I’ve come here as a commoner. Justice is needed to ensure that this incident is never repeated. The culprits should receive proper punishment. We will continue our protests until justice is served,” Subhasish told PTI while his wife held a placard with ‘We want justice. Justice for RG Kar’.

“For the first time, fans of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting have come together to fight for justice. I am grateful to everyone. This fight is not just for Bengal, but for the entire country.” he continued: “Together, we will fight so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act again. I’m a footballer, and the ground means everything to me. But if our mothers and sisters don’t feel safe in our state or country, there is nothing more important than addressing that.

“We all have to come together and fight for their safety. We must protect them and show them respect. I’m here as a common person, without any political affiliation.”

Asked about his feeling on the cancellation of Durand Cup derby match against East Bengal earlier scheduled to be played on Sunday, he said: “No one would have been happier than me if the match had taken place. I always want to play in as many derbies as I can. But this was the government’s decision, and they felt it was necessary.

“However, the bigger cause is justice for RG Kar, and I will always stand for that,” he said.