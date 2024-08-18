MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case

Despite the abandonment of the Kolkata derby on Sunday, fans and players of both clubs raised their voices for justice and a safer place for women.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 21:48 IST - 4 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan takes up a rally seeking justice for the RG Kar murder victim in front of Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.
Supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan takes up a rally seeking justice for the RG Kar murder victim in front of Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

Supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan takes up a rally seeking justice for the RG Kar murder victim in front of Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Fans and players of arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant united for a common cause, raising their voices for quick justice in the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital, on Sunday.

Several protests have rocked Kolkata since the incident on August 9 and Sunday saw another iteration, on the streets and social media.

ALSO READ | East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor

“ ... I am happy that Bengalis have united for an important cause.  Bangal and  Ghoti, both sides have stood by their sister. As a child, we want no mother should remain without one. So, until justice is served, no matter how many obstacles come, we will not stop,” wrote East Bengal midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti on Facebook.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, saw its former captain Pritam Kotal take to social media. “Not at all the right example to our society. We deserve better and justice should be served,” he wrote.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant were supposed to play in the Durand Cup 2024, at the Salt Lake Stadium on August 18, but ‘lack of adequate security’ saw the match being abandoned on the eve of the game.

Moreover, Bidhannagar City Police warned against protests or rallies without police permission, issuing section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, earlier on Sunday.

But the fans of both clubs flocked to the streets nevertheless, wearing jerseys, carrying flags and shouting slogans of “ Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar” (Fans of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have united with one cause, justice for RG Kar).

“Both the clubs decided to unfurl Tifo and shout slogans while reaching the Salt Lake Stadium, which happened. But as they got closer, they were stopped by the police around the Beleghata crossing and the Ultadaga crossing, especially those wearing jerseys,” said Ashoke De, an avid Mohun Bagan supporter, who was at the protest.

“There was a huge (police) force present around the stadium, which raises a very pertinent question if there was so much force available, including the RAF (Rapid Action Force, then why was the derby cancelled?”

East Bengal fan Anindya Mazumder, another fan, recollected a similar experience.

“The police force around the stadium was huge. They had almost sealed every bit of space around gates 4 and 5 of the Salt Lake Stadium. There was a combined protest that arrived from Kadapara and the police told us to step aside,” he said.

Mohun Bagan’s captain Subhasish Bose and his wife Kasturi Chhetri joined the protests. 

“I’ve come here as a commoner. Justice is needed to ensure that this incident is never repeated. The culprits should receive proper punishment. We will continue our protests until justice is served,” Subhasish told PTI while his wife held a placard with ‘We want justice. Justice for RG Kar’.

“For the first time, fans of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting have come together to fight for justice. I am grateful to everyone. This fight is not just for Bengal, but for the entire country.” he continued: “Together, we will fight so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act again. I’m a footballer, and the ground means everything to me. But if our mothers and sisters don’t feel safe in our state or country, there is nothing more important than addressing that.

“We all have to come together and fight for their safety. We must protect them and show them respect. I’m here as a common person, without any political affiliation.”

Asked about his feeling on the cancellation of Durand Cup derby match against East Bengal earlier scheduled to be played on Sunday, he said: “No one would have been happier than me if the match had taken place. I always want to play in as many derbies as I can. But this was the government’s decision, and they felt it was necessary.

“However, the bigger cause is justice for RG Kar, and I will always stand for that,” he said.

Related Topics

Subhasish Bose /

Souvik Chakrabarti /

East Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland goal gives City the lead at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Shiv Sahay Singh
  5. Djokovic blasts ‘embarrassing’ lack of video replays after Cincinnati Masters row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. India’s Riiohlang Dhar to supervise in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup
    PTI
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant to play Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal in Jamshedpur on August 23
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Durand Cup 2024: How can East Bengal qualify for quarterfinals after Kolkata derby abandonment?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal abandoned; Jamshedpur among potential venues for rest of city’s Durand Cup 2024 matches
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian athletes receive grand send-off as country sends largest-ever contingent
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE Score, Premier League: CHE 0-1 MCI; Haaland goal gives City the lead at half-time
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Shiv Sahay Singh
  5. Djokovic blasts ‘embarrassing’ lack of video replays after Cincinnati Masters row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment