East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor

Thousands of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal fans gathered in front of the Salt Lake Stadium, demanding justice for the victim of the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Hospital.

Kolkata has been rocked with protests since the incident occurred on the night of August 9. The city police had yesterday cancelled the first derby of the season between the two clubs citing security concerns.

Despite prohibitory orders, fans of both clubs gathered in large numbers near the stadium to lend their voice to the protest. Fans of the arch rivals walked hand-in-hand, raising their demand of: “We want justice.”

In a rare show of unison, supporters of Kolkata football rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal gathered outside the venue of Sunday's cancelled Kolkata Derby, to protest the rape and murder of a junior doctor in a hospital.



They were, however, met with stopped by a large police contingent, who resorted to lathi charge and also detained several fans.

“It is very shameful; law and order has completely collapsed in West Bengal. A football match could not happen... and look at police deployment, it looks like a riot is going on,” Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation, who was also present at the protests, told PTI.

“The first ‘Kolkata Derby’ match of the season was scheduled to be held today and number of police that has been deployed to arrest fans, if even half of them were deployed then this match would have taken place,” he added, talking to ANI.

Bidhannagar City Police, through a legal notice earlier on Sunday, had warned against protests and rallies without its permission, under Section 168 of The BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) Act of 2023.

“We were protesting peacefully, without targeting any political party. We were not allowed to watch the derby and now, when our parents will see us being apprehended by the police, do you think our parents will allow us to go to watch matches,” a fan was quoted telling ABP News.