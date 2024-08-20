MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly

The Gaurs displayed their readiness for the season, securing a comfortable victory with goals from Armando Sadiku and Muhammed Nemil.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 18:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Armando Sadiku was one of the goalscorers in FC Goa’s 2-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan in a friendly match.
Armando Sadiku was one of the goalscorers in FC Goa’s 2-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan in a friendly match. | Photo Credit: FC GOA
infoIcon

Armando Sadiku was one of the goalscorers in FC Goa’s 2-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan in a friendly match. | Photo Credit: FC GOA

FC Goa kicked off its 2024-25 season with a 2-0 win over I-League side Sreenidi Deccan in a friendly match on Sunday at the SAG Stadium in Bambolim. The match was held towards the end of the Gaur Fest, a curtain-raiser event hosted by the Indian Super League outfit ahead of the new campaign.

The Gaurs displayed their readiness for the season, securing a comfortable victory with goals from Armando Sadiku and Muhammed Nemil.

Head coach Manolo Marquez, who will be juggling and club and country duties after he was announced the Indian men’s national team head coach recently, spoke at the event addressing the fans. “Last season was okay, but in some moments, we were left to think we could have done something more. This season we will try (again). The only thing that I can promise you is that these players will give everything in every single action, in every single game. Uzzo!” he said.

FC Goa’s CEO Ravi Puskur kicked off the Gaur Fest with a speech. “In ten years, we have had a lot of highs and fair share of lows. We will have a long and hard season ahead of us. But through the course of the season, I am confident that we will have our fair share of highs. We need you to back the team. Last season, when the team picked up momentum, the stadium (atmosphere) was electric. We are hoping that would be the case this season too,” he said.

The event saw the ISL outfit unveil its home jersey for the upcoming season. The efforts of official fan clubs FC Goa Fan Club and East Lower Army were also recognised at the event.

Related stories

Related Topics

FC Goa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Satya Prakash named chef de mission of Indian contingent
    PTI
  3. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: With three-day gap, India looks to work on finishing ahead of Maldives clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL: Stokes’ absence adds extra edge to England-Sri Lanka Test series
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  2. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: With three-day gap, India looks to work on finishing ahead of Maldives clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Subroto Cup 2024: Three teams disqualified due to fielding overage players, three more sides may get boot
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Nine-man India begins campaign with win over Bhutan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Anilkumar takes charge as new secretary general of AIFF
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Satya Prakash named chef de mission of Indian contingent
    PTI
  3. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: With three-day gap, India looks to work on finishing ahead of Maldives clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL: Stokes’ absence adds extra edge to England-Sri Lanka Test series
    AFP
  5. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment