Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly

FC Goa kicked off its 2024-25 season with a 2-0 win over I-League side Sreenidi Deccan in a friendly match on Sunday at the SAG Stadium in Bambolim. The match was held towards the end of the Gaur Fest, a curtain-raiser event hosted by the Indian Super League outfit ahead of the new campaign.

The Gaurs displayed their readiness for the season, securing a comfortable victory with goals from Armando Sadiku and Muhammed Nemil.

Head coach Manolo Marquez, who will be juggling and club and country duties after he was announced the Indian men’s national team head coach recently, spoke at the event addressing the fans. “Last season was okay, but in some moments, we were left to think we could have done something more. This season we will try (again). The only thing that I can promise you is that these players will give everything in every single action, in every single game. Uzzo!” he said.

FC Goa’s CEO Ravi Puskur kicked off the Gaur Fest with a speech. “In ten years, we have had a lot of highs and fair share of lows. We will have a long and hard season ahead of us. But through the course of the season, I am confident that we will have our fair share of highs. We need you to back the team. Last season, when the team picked up momentum, the stadium (atmosphere) was electric. We are hoping that would be the case this season too,” he said.

The event saw the ISL outfit unveil its home jersey for the upcoming season. The efforts of official fan clubs FC Goa Fan Club and East Lower Army were also recognised at the event.