MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EBFC v SLFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong

Here’s a look at the head-to-head record between East Bengal and Shillong Lajong ahead of the sides’ Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Saul Crespo
FILE PHOTO: Saul Crespo | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saul Crespo | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

East Bengal will face Shillong Lajong on Wednesday in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal when both sides meet in Meghalaya with a bid to book a berth in the semifinals.

The Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security concerns.

The Red and Gold Brigade ended the group stage as Group A runners-up, second to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan who took the top spot on account of higher goal difference.

Shillong Lajong topped Group F after winning two games and drawing the third, amassing a total of seven points.

East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Head-to-head record
Played: 17
East Bengal: 8
Draw: 5
Shillong Lajong: 4
Last five matches between East Bengal and Shillong Lajong:
EBFC 5-0 SLFC (I-League; February 14, 2019)
SLFC 1-3 EBFC (I-League; November 1, 2018)
SLFC 2-2 EBFC (I-League; March 5, 2018)
EBFC 5-1 SLFC (I-League; December 9, 2017)
SLFC 1-2 EBFC (I-League; March 4, 2017)

Related stories

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Shillong Lajong /

Durand Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. EBFC v SLFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  5. U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. EBFC v SLFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2024: Kolkata’s ‘Big Three’ come together to keep matches at home
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shillong Lajong vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Lausanne Diamond League: Duplantis, Tebogo headline first post-Paris Olympics meet
    AFP
  3. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Puneri Paltan ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  4. EBFC v SLFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  5. U17 World Wrestling Championship 2024: Ronak Dahiya opens India’s account with bronze in Greco-Roman
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment