EBFC v SLFC, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Head-to-head record of East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong

East Bengal will face Shillong Lajong on Wednesday in the Durand Cup 2024 quarterfinal when both sides meet in Meghalaya with a bid to book a berth in the semifinals.
The Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security concerns.
The Red and Gold Brigade ended the group stage as Group A runners-up, second to arch-rivals Mohun Bagan who took the top spot on account of higher goal difference.
Shillong Lajong topped Group F after winning two games and drawing the third, amassing a total of seven points.
East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong Head-to-head record
Last five matches between East Bengal and Shillong Lajong:
