MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC

East Bengal and Shillong Lajong will take on each other in Shillong for a spot in the Durand Cup 2024 semifinal.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 20:34 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC will face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal.
FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC will face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: East Bengal FC will face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal FC will travel to Meghalaya to face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal of Durand Cup 2024 on August 21, Wednesday.

After The Kolkata-outfit’s final group stage match against arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18 was abandoned a day before the game due to security issues, each side was awarded a point.

There will be several important individual battles as both sides look to book its spot in the last four.

Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal match:

ALSO READ | Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case

Phrangki Buam vs Saul Crespo

The key battle in the middle of the park will be between the young Indian midfielder Phrangki Buam and the experienced Spanish holding midfielder Saul Crespo. The 23-year-old Phrangki, is the midfield general of the Shillong-based club and he will have to get past Crespo to construct chances against the defending champion. Crespo, on the other hand, will look to conduct the pace of the game.

Marcos Rudwere Silva vs Lalchungnunga

Fresh off his goal against FC Goa, Shillong Lajong striker Marcos Rudwere Silva will look to continue his purple patch against the Kolkata giants. However, the Brazilian will face a stern challenge from young Indian defender Lalchungnunga. The 23-year-old centre-back has been in good form in the tournament so far and will be aiming to keep it going.

Dimitrios Diamantakos vs Daniel Goncalves

East Bengal’s Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, the Golden Boot winner of ISL 2023-24, is one of the most potent goalscorers in Indian football. Despite not expected to start the match, the 31-year-old will come off the bench to play the role of an impact sub and the onus will be on SLFC’s Brazilian centre-back Daniel Goncalves to keep the striker at bay.

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2024 /

Durand Cup /

East Bengal /

Shillong Lajong

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 shifted to UAE, confirms ICC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Smriti Mandhana moves up to third in ICC ODI rankings
    PTI
  4. Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension
    AP
  5. ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka announces playing XI for first Test against England; Pacer Rathnayake set to make debut
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Gaur Fest: FC Goa begins 2024-25 season with win over Sreenidi Deccan in friendly
    Team Sportstar
  3. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: With three-day gap, India looks to work on finishing ahead of Maldives clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Subroto Cup 2024: Three teams disqualified due to fielding overage players, three more sides may get boot
    Team Sportstar
  5. SAFF U20 Championship 2024: Nine-man India begins campaign with win over Bhutan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 shifted to UAE, confirms ICC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Smriti Mandhana moves up to third in ICC ODI rankings
    PTI
  4. Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension
    AP
  5. ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka announces playing XI for first Test against England; Pacer Rathnayake set to make debut
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment