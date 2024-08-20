East Bengal vs Shillong Lajong, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal: Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC

East Bengal FC will travel to Meghalaya to face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal of Durand Cup 2024 on August 21, Wednesday.

After The Kolkata-outfit’s final group stage match against arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18 was abandoned a day before the game due to security issues, each side was awarded a point.

There will be several important individual battles as both sides look to book its spot in the last four.

Three key battles to look out for in EBFC vs SLFC Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal match:

Phrangki Buam vs Saul Crespo

The key battle in the middle of the park will be between the young Indian midfielder Phrangki Buam and the experienced Spanish holding midfielder Saul Crespo. The 23-year-old Phrangki, is the midfield general of the Shillong-based club and he will have to get past Crespo to construct chances against the defending champion. Crespo, on the other hand, will look to conduct the pace of the game.

Marcos Rudwere Silva vs Lalchungnunga

Fresh off his goal against FC Goa, Shillong Lajong striker Marcos Rudwere Silva will look to continue his purple patch against the Kolkata giants. However, the Brazilian will face a stern challenge from young Indian defender Lalchungnunga. The 23-year-old centre-back has been in good form in the tournament so far and will be aiming to keep it going.

Dimitrios Diamantakos vs Daniel Goncalves

East Bengal’s Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos, the Golden Boot winner of ISL 2023-24, is one of the most potent goalscorers in Indian football. Despite not expected to start the match, the 31-year-old will come off the bench to play the role of an impact sub and the onus will be on SLFC’s Brazilian centre-back Daniel Goncalves to keep the striker at bay.