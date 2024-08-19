MagazineBuy Print

Subroto Cup 2024: Three teams disqualified due to fielding overage players, three more sides may get boot

In the last edition, 16 teams were disqualified from the tournament for fielding overage players.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 20:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Army Boys, Bengaluru vs Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun on Day 1 of the Subroto Cup 2024.
Army Boys, Bengaluru vs Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun on Day 1 of the Subroto Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: SUBROTO MEDIA
infoIcon

Army Boys, Bengaluru vs Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun on Day 1 of the Subroto Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: SUBROTO MEDIA

On Monday, three teams were disqualified from the 63 rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys International Football Tournament, which got underway today in Bengaluru, due to fielding overage players.

Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao, Assam; Nehru Public School, Jamui, Bihar and Ultou Govt. Model High School, Bishnupur, Manipur were the teams disqualified from the tournament.

An official announcement of this effect was made by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, under the aegis of the Air Force Sports Control Board.

They also further stated that the reports of three other teams - from Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra are awaited which will be received tomorrow and a decision will be made based on those results. 

A Skeletal Age Estimation Test was conducted as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the above mentioned teams were found out to field more than four players who were above the cut-off age which led to the disqualification of the teams. 

The matches played on Day 1 by the above mentioned teams were declared null and void. In the last edition, 16 teams were disqualified from the tournament for fielding overage players.

