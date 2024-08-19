MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal FC to face Shillong Lajong in quarterfinal

East Bengal FC will travel to Meghalaya to face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2024 on August 21.

Aug 19, 2024

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC will face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal.
East Bengal FC will face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

East Bengal FC will face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: PTI

East Bengal FC will travel to Meghalaya to face Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinal of Durand Cup 2024 on August 21, Wednesday.

After its final group stage match against arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant on August 18 was abandoned a day before the game due to security issues, each side was awarded a point.

Fans and players of both teams united for a common cause on Sunday, raising their voices for quick justice in the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

With the match cancelled, East Bengal finished second, level on points with MBSG which took the top spot due to a better goal difference.

ALSO READ | Bangal Ghotir ektai shawr, justice for RG Kar: Rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan unite for justice in RG Kar case

EBFC has 16 Durand Cup titles under it belt, second only to city rival MBSG which has won the prestigious trophy 17 times.

EBFC will come into the knockout tie after a 3-2 loss against Turkmenistan side Altyn Asyr FC in the Preliminary 1 tie of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two).

East Bengal /

Shillong Lajong /

Durand Cup 2024 /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

