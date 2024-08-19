MagazineBuy Print

Anilkumar takes charge as new secretary general of AIFF

All India Football Federation (AIFF) welcomed Anilkumar as its secretary general on Monday. He was received at the Football House by AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan.

Published : Aug 19, 2024 14:46 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R) AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay, secretary general Anilkumar and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan.
(From L-R) AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay, secretary general Anilkumar and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

(From L-R) AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay, secretary general Anilkumar and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan. | Photo Credit: AIFF

All India Football Federation (AIFF) welcomed Anilkumar as its secretary general on Monday. He was received at the Football House by AIFF treasurer Kipa Ajay and deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan.

“I know that this is a very big responsibility. I have been working with the Kerala Football Association for quite long and understand the various departments,” said Anilkumar in a statement.

“Definitely, we will work together as a team along with the member associations and other stakeholders of Indian football to take the game ahead in the coming days.”

He takes charge from Shaji Prabhakaran who formerly served as the general secretary of AIFF before he was removed from the post in November last year.

“The priority is always to improve in all areas, starting from the grassroots to the top division. We will sit and plan along with the club owners and investors.

“We will look for possible support from AFC and FIFA to study in detail, to understand where we are actually lacking and plan big things with the direction of the Executive Committee.

