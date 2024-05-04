ISL 2023-24 Stats: Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos wins Golden Boot

The Indian Super League (ISL) is into its 10th season came to an end with Mumbai City FC clinching the ISL Cup by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at Salt Lake Stadium.
The tournament had a flurry brilliant goals, making it as exciting, if not more, as the previous nine seasons.
Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos is tied with Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna for the Golden Boot, however, the Kerala Blasters forward having played fewer games went on to win the Golden Boot award.
Here is how the statistics look, in terms of goalscorers:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Dimitrios Diamantakos
|KBFC
|17
|13
|2
|Roy Krishna
|OFC
|25
|13
|3
|Jason Cummings
|MBSG
|22
|12
|4
|Diego Mauricio
|OFC
|23
|11
|5
|Noah Sadaoui
|FCG
|23
|11
|6
|Carlos Martinez
|FCG
|24
|10
|7
|Lallianzuala Chhangte
|MCFC
|24
|10
|8
|Dimitrios Petratos
|MBSG
|22
|10
|9
|Jorge Pereyra Diaz
|MCFC
|16
|10
|10
|Wilmar Jordan Gil
|PFC
|15
|8
