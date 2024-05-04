MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Stats: Kerala Blasters striker Dimitrios Diamantakos wins Golden Boot

Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos is tied with Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna for the Golden Boot, however, the Kerala Blasters forward having played fewer games leads the leaderboard.

Published : May 04, 2024 21:34 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC wearing the Golden Boot armband during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC.
Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC wearing the Golden Boot armband during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC wearing the Golden Boot armband during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) is into its 10th season came to an end with Mumbai City FC clinching the ISL Cup by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 at Salt Lake Stadium.

The tournament had a flurry brilliant goals, making it as exciting, if not more, as the previous nine seasons.

Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos is tied with Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna for the Golden Boot, however, the Kerala Blasters forward having played fewer games went on to win the Golden Boot award.

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Dimitri Petratos wins Player of the Season award

Here is how the statistics look, in terms of goalscorers:

Rank Player Club Matches Goals
1 Dimitrios Diamantakos KBFC 17 13
2 Roy Krishna OFC 25 13
3 Jason Cummings MBSG 22 12
4 Diego Mauricio OFC 23 11
5 Noah Sadaoui FCG 23 11
6 Carlos Martinez FCG 24 10
7 Lallianzuala Chhangte MCFC 24 10
8 Dimitrios Petratos MBSG 22 10
9 Jorge Pereyra Diaz MCFC 16 10
10 Wilmar Jordan Gil PFC 15 8

