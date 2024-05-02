MagazineBuy Print

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Press Conference LIVE updates: Ajit Agarkar, Rohit Sharma presser to start at 4:30 PM

Follow for all LIVE updates from the Press Conference with Indian team selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma about the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

Updated : May 02, 2024 16:34 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File - India’s chief cricket selector Ajit Agarkar (R) and team captain Rohit Sharma during a press conference.
File - India’s chief cricket selector Ajit Agarkar (R) and team captain Rohit Sharma during a press conference. | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP
infoIcon

File - India’s chief cricket selector Ajit Agarkar (R) and team captain Rohit Sharma during a press conference. | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP

The Chairman of Senior Selection Committee for BCCI Ajit Agarkar and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma and will address a press conference on Thursday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to discuss about the Indian team selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup set to happening in the USA and the West Indies.

Follow for all the updates:

PC delayed

The press conference is delayed by 30 minutes and will now take place at 4:30 PM.

India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut.

MORE DETAILS

India Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
Why wasn’t KL Rahul picked in India squad?

K.L. Rahul was left out of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant making it to the 15-member squad.

The omission raised a few eyebrows given Rahul’s impressive run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, where he has scored 378 runs in nine innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of over 144 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

A possible reason for the selectors preferring Samson and Pant over Rahul could be that the LSG batter mostly plays in the top order. In T20Is, Rahul has played 54 innings as opener, 10 innings at No. 3 and just four at No. 4.

CONTINUE READING HERE

Kohli’s slowdown not keeping pace with changing times, but India still needs him

For the last three years, Virat Kohli’s approach to T20 cricket has been in question, but now he finds himself in yet another World Cup squad. The trade-off is that it leaves India short of a genuine finisher in the playing XI.

India’s approach to T20Is has historically mirrored its strategy in ODIs, prioritising wickets over boundaries. But there have been enough signs that that attitude is shifting, but perhaps at a glacial pace.

Kohli has high averages, and his strike rates tend to rise as the innings goes deeper. Kohli has an overall strike rate of a shade under 140 in T20Is at an average of over 53 over the last five years. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he averages less than 40 (35.07) and strikes way slower, at under 130 during the same timeline.

CONTINUE READING HERE

T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; Australia, England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
Pant’s comeback traced

It didn’t feel like Rishabh Pant missed nearly 15 months of cricket. His typical off-balance sixes, one-handed swats charging down the track, or reverse scoops off fast bowlers haven’t lost their charm. 

In the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Gujarat Titans, during his 43-ball 88, Pant displayed the range hitting he was always known for before he got injured in a life-threatening car crash in December 2022 near Roorkee. 

Within 453 days, Pant not only learned to walk again, but became fit enough to come back into competitive cricket. 

His return also came at a crucial time for Indian cricket, with T20 World Cup selection looming. Since the Indian team last played a T20I in January 2024, performances in IPL played a significant role to finalise the squad for the marquee event set to be held in June in USA and the West Indies.

CONTINUE READING HERE

