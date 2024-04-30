T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players

The ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA, will start on June 1.

New Zealand was the first to announce the squad for the 20-team tournament, with South Africa and England following suit.

Here are all the T20 World Cup squads announced so far:

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

South Africa

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

England

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

ALSO READ | India squad T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad

The final date for squad submission for the 20-team tournament is May 1.