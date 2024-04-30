MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves

India T20 World Cup squad: Here’s the complete players list of Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be underway from June 5.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 15:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut.

Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill are travelling reserves. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two keeper-batters in the squad.

Full India squad:
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.
Reserves – Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled for June 9 at Eisenhower Park, located in New York. India’s group stage journey kicks off with three matches in New York, followed by its fourth fixture in Florida.

ALSO READ
India T20 World Cup 2024 matches list: Full schedule, timings, venues and dates

England is the defending champion, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. 

T20 WORLD CUP 2024 GROUPS
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA
Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman
Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea
Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians - who will coin flip favour?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  4. How India’s T20 World Cup squad players have performed in IPL 2024 so far
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 squad analysis: Kohli’s slowdown not keeping pace with changing times, but India still needs him
    Ayan Acharya
  2. India T20 World Cup 2024 matches list: Full schedule, timings, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
  3. India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian team for T20 World Cup: Who will keep wickets, can Dube pip Hardik, Kuldeep or Chahal?
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
  5. Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 review: Casinos, fake prophet marred Asian champion’s campaign
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants or Mumbai Indians - who will coin flip favour?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup Squads 2024: Kohli, Samson in India’s squad; England, New Zealand teams out - full list of players
    Team Sportstar
  4. How India’s T20 World Cup squad players have performed in IPL 2024 so far
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hosts Mumbai Indians at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment