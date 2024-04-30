India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Hardik Pandya has been named vice-captain. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad while K.L. Rahul has missed the cut.
Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill are travelling reserves. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two keeper-batters in the squad.
Full India squad:
The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled for June 9 at Eisenhower Park, located in New York. India’s group stage journey kicks off with three matches in New York, followed by its fourth fixture in Florida.
England is the defending champion, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final in Melbourne.
T20 WORLD CUP 2024 GROUPS
