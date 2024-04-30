India T20 World Cup 2024 matches list: Full schedule, timings, venues and dates

The highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place in New York on 9 June at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.
The last time the two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup was in October 2022 inside a packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium.
India’s last major ICC tournament victory dates back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Here is India’s tournament schedule.
INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE (TIMINGS IN IST)
India vs Ireland - June 5 (New York) - 8.00 PM
India vs Pakistan - June 9 (New York) - 8.00 PM
India vs USA - June 12 (New York) - 8.00 PM
India vs Canada - June 15 (Lauderhill) - 8.00 PM
