India T20 World Cup 2024 matches list: Full schedule, timings, venues and dates

T20 World Cup: Here’s the complete ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 India match schedule, venue, date and timings. 

Published : Apr 30, 2024 15:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma in conversation with star batter Virat Kohli.
India captain Rohit Sharma in conversation with star batter Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
India captain Rohit Sharma in conversation with star batter Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

The highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place in New York on 9 June at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The last time the two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup was in October 2022 inside a packed Melbourne Cricket Stadium.

India’s last major ICC tournament victory dates back to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Here is India’s tournament schedule.

INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE (TIMINGS IN IST)

India vs Ireland - June 5 (New York) - 8.00 PM

India vs Pakistan - June 9 (New York) - 8.00 PM

India vs USA - June 12 (New York) - 8.00 PM

India vs Canada - June 15 (Lauderhill) - 8.00 PM

