Ranji Trophy 2024: Tamil Nadu looks to start strong against Saurashtra

The R. Sai Kishore-led side, which reached the semifinals last season, will aim to build on this progress and pursue the title it last won in 1987-88.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 16:53 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore will be key for the side with both bat and ball.
Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore will be key for the side with both bat and ball. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.
infoIcon

Tamil Nadu captain R. Sai Kishore will be key for the side with both bat and ball. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.

Tamil Nadu will look to continue its recent good form against Saurashtra when the two sides meet in the first round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season (Elite Group D) at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground in Coimbatore on Friday.

The two teams clashed here earlier this year in last season’s quarterfinal, which the host won by an innings and 33 runs in under three days. Tamil Nadu also defeated Saurashtra in the 2022–23 season, giving it a slight edge in this contest.

The R. Sai Kishore-led side, which reached the semifinals last season, will aim to build on this progress and pursue the title it last won in 1987-88.

Tamil Nadu has a settled batting line-up featuring players like N. Jagadeesan, B. Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. B. Indrajith, who sustained an injury in the Duleep Trophy, practised on Thursday and could be available for selection.

Left-arm spinners Sai Kishore and S. Ajith Ram will lead the home team’s bowling attack on a pitch that is likely to favour the spinners. However, pace spearhead Sandeep Warrier is a doubtful starter. Warrier suffered a hamstring tear during the Duleep Trophy, and while he trained on the eve of the match, the management may opt not to rush him back.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season preview: Axis of power has shifted, signalling Indian cricket’s growth spurt

Like Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra has a stable core group of players who have performed well for the team over the last six to seven years, winning two titles (2019-20 and 2022-23). Jaydev Unadkat leads a side that boasts good depth in batting and a healthy mix of seam and spin bowling all-rounders.

All eyes will also be on how Cheteshwar Pujara performs and whether he can secure a comeback to the national team ahead of the tour to Australia next month. The 36-year-old played a vital role in India’s previous two series triumphs (2018-19 and 2020-21) Down Under and will be eager to make a strong start.

