MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How India’s bowling attack might shape up at the T20 World Cup 2024

India is part of Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the co-host USA. The teams plays all its group stage encounters in the USA before the bandwagon moves to the Caribbean for the Super Eights phase.

Published : May 01, 2024 18:37 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC World cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
FILE PHOTO: Indian bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC World cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian bowlers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC World cup match against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

The India team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA was announced on Tuesday, with 15 players and four reserves finding a place in the squad.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will have another shot at silverware after falling agonisingly short during the 2023 ODI World Cup on home turf.

India is part of Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the co-host USA. The team plays all its group-stage encounters in the USA before the bandwagon moves to the Caribbean for the Super Eights phase.

With the tracks in both nations quite different, the team, specifically the bowling attack, must make the best use of the conditions in order to make it deep into the showpiece event.

India’s bowling will be led by the mercurial Jasprit Bumrah who has been at his best during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His ability to provide crucial breakthroughs irrespective of the pitch conditions will be vital to India’s bid to challenge for the trophy.

Supporting Bumrah will be the pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Medium pace all-rounder Shivam Dube also finds a place in the squad but his bowling might be undercooked, having not bowled a single ball so far in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings.

RELATED: India’s T20 World Cup squad analysis — why Chahal, Dube made the cut?

The selection to the final playing 11 will eventually be based on the conditions on the day. While Siraj is a proven wicket-taker in the PowerPlay, left-arm pacer Arshdeep bowls from both ends of the innings for the Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik might also be effective in the PowerPlay when there is some movement in the air for the white ball. Hardik has proved to be quite expensive at the death this year so the team might be tempted to go with Arshdeep to combine with Bumrah at the death.

On the spin bowling front, India has four options - two left-arm orthodox spinners and two wrist tweakers. In ideal terms, only one from each category will make it to the playing 11, but if the West Indian pitches are slow, India could experiment with a third spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the contenders for the number seven slot in the batting order, performing the role of containing the innings post the six-over mark. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the more attacking options -- the south paw might be higher in the pecking order to turn the ball away from the right-handers, a skill missing due to the lack of an off-spinner.

Apart from the regulars, India also has the option of calling up Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan from the reserves in case of injury.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

India /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Mohammed Siraj /

Arshdeep Singh /

Kuldeep Yadav /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Shivam Dube

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Oman T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Aqib Ilyas named captain; Zeeshan Maqsood, Sultan Ahmed, Bilal Khan included
    Team Sportstar
  2. How India’s bowling attack might shape up at the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Sam Curran - who will win toss today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. How India’s bowling attack might shape up at the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Oman T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Aqib Ilyas named captain; Zeeshan Maqsood, Sultan Ahmed, Bilal Khan included
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Drop-in pitches being transported for installation at New York venue
    PTI
  4. Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Mitch Marsh to captain; Steve Smith misses out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rashid Khan to lead; Recent debutant Nangyal Kharote included; Zazai among reserves
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Oman T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Aqib Ilyas named captain; Zeeshan Maqsood, Sultan Ahmed, Bilal Khan included
    Team Sportstar
  2. How India’s bowling attack might shape up at the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings looks to breach Chennai Super Kings’ Chepauk fortress
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Sam Curran - who will win toss today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, May 1: Paris 2024 bound Nethra felicitated; four Indian boxers in semis of Youth Championships
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment