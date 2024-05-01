How India’s bowling attack might shape up at the T20 World Cup 2024

The India team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA was announced on Tuesday, with 15 players and four reserves finding a place in the squad.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will have another shot at silverware after falling agonisingly short during the 2023 ODI World Cup on home turf.

India is part of Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and the co-host USA. The team plays all its group-stage encounters in the USA before the bandwagon moves to the Caribbean for the Super Eights phase.

With the tracks in both nations quite different, the team, specifically the bowling attack, must make the best use of the conditions in order to make it deep into the showpiece event.

India’s bowling will be led by the mercurial Jasprit Bumrah who has been at his best during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His ability to provide crucial breakthroughs irrespective of the pitch conditions will be vital to India’s bid to challenge for the trophy.

Supporting Bumrah will be the pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Medium pace all-rounder Shivam Dube also finds a place in the squad but his bowling might be undercooked, having not bowled a single ball so far in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings.

The selection to the final playing 11 will eventually be based on the conditions on the day. While Siraj is a proven wicket-taker in the PowerPlay, left-arm pacer Arshdeep bowls from both ends of the innings for the Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik might also be effective in the PowerPlay when there is some movement in the air for the white ball. Hardik has proved to be quite expensive at the death this year so the team might be tempted to go with Arshdeep to combine with Bumrah at the death.

On the spin bowling front, India has four options - two left-arm orthodox spinners and two wrist tweakers. In ideal terms, only one from each category will make it to the playing 11, but if the West Indian pitches are slow, India could experiment with a third spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the contenders for the number seven slot in the batting order, performing the role of containing the innings post the six-over mark. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the more attacking options -- the south paw might be higher in the pecking order to turn the ball away from the right-handers, a skill missing due to the lack of an off-spinner.

Apart from the regulars, India also has the option of calling up Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan from the reserves in case of injury.