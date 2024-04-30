MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India’s T20 World Cup squad analysis — why Chahal, Dube made the cut?

The T20 World Cup 2024 will mark the international comeback of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who last donned an India cap in December 2022.

Published : Apr 30, 2024 20:58 IST , Bengaluru - 3 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Chahal (left) was picked on the strength of good returns for Rajasthan Royals while Dube (right) has shown a penchant for big hits.
Chahal (left) was picked on the strength of good returns for Rajasthan Royals while Dube (right) has shown a penchant for big hits. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K. Murali Kumar, Emmanual Yogini
infoIcon

Chahal (left) was picked on the strength of good returns for Rajasthan Royals while Dube (right) has shown a penchant for big hits. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / K. Murali Kumar, Emmanual Yogini

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shivam Dube were notable inclusions as India announced its 15-member provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The team, announced by BCCI on Tuesday, will be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain.

Leggie Chahal, ignored for India’s recent T20 assignments, was picked on the strength of good returns for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Chahal is the only right-arm spinner in the squad, with southpaws Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav forming the rest of the spin attack.

Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj were the specialist pacers.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L. Rahul and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB’s) Dinesh Karthik were among the notable omissions. Karthik had harboured hopes of making the bus, after finding good form as a finisher for RCB.

RELATED: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves

Shubman Gill lost out on the opener slot to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Gill and lower-order batter Rinku Singh were named in the reserves.

Rinku gave way to Dube, who has shown a penchant for big hits, and can provide a steady seam bowling option.

The tournament marks the international comeback of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Pant, who last donned an India cap in December 2022, was forced into a long layoff after suffering a car accident.

The 26-year-old has proved his worth in IPL 2024, making vital contributions with the bat for Delhi Capitals (DC) and showing athleticism with the ‘keeping gloves.

RR captain and fan favourite Sanju Samson is the second gloveman. Samson has shone bright for RR, batting at a strike rate of 161.08 with an average of 77.

The selectors have kept their faith in Virat Kohli, who, in recent times, has been criticised for not keeping a high strike rate. Kohli had dismissed these concerns after an unbeaten 44-ball 70 for RCB against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, stating that “it is just about winning the game for the team.”

ALSO READ: Kohli’s slowdown not keeping pace with changing times, but India still needs him

Trust has also been placed on Pandya, who has struggled in his maiden season as Mumbai Indians captain. Pandya has failed with both bat and ball and has faced the ire of MI fans who are unhappy with him replacing Rohit as the MI skipper.

India commences its World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York), followed by the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India then takes on the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Yuzvendra Chahal /

Shivam Dube /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 26/1 (4) Stoinis, Rahul rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: How Bheke, Chhangte and Mumbai City shut the door on FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. India’s T20 World Cup squad analysis — why Chahal, Dube made the cut?
    Ashwin Achal
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 squad analysis: Kohli’s slowdown not keeping pace with changing times, but India still needs him
    Ayan Acharya
  3. India T20 World Cup 2024 matches list: Full schedule, timings, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
  4. India’s T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Kohli, Samson in 15-member squad; Chahal returns; Rinku Singh, Gill in reserves
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian team for T20 World Cup: Who will keep wickets, can Dube pip Hardik, Kuldeep or Chahal?
    Shayan Acharya,Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: LSG 26/1 (4) Stoinis, Rahul rebuild
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Grand Prix I: D.P. Manu wins men’s javelin throw, falls short of Paris Olympics qualification mark
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu, Prannoy amongst seven Indians in final qualification rankings list for badminton
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: How Bheke, Chhangte and Mumbai City shut the door on FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. LSG vs MI: Arshin Kulkarni dismissed for golden duck on IPL debut
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment