Live

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, Faf du Plessis opts to bowl; Manav Suthar to debut for Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: Catch the live score updates from the IPL 2024 match between RCB and GT at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Updated : May 04, 2024 19:11 IST

Team Sportstar
IPL 2024: RCB vs GT live tonight at 7:30pm at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
IPL 2024: RCB vs GT live tonight at 7:30pm at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
IPL 2024: RCB vs GT live tonight at 7:30pm at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

  • May 04, 2024 19:07
    RCB vs GT Playing XI

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

  • May 04, 2024 19:05
    RCB vs GT - Captains Speak

    Faf du Plessis: We are going to chase. The conversation has been good. From a batting perspective we have found our mojo. The guys can come in and bat freely.

    Shubman Gill: The talk is to win four in four. It’s important to turn up and deliver our best. I feel our fielding has let us down. IPL is such a long tournament. It’s important to turn up on the day. We have two changes, Manav (Suthar) makes his debut and Josh Little comes in.

  • May 04, 2024 19:01
    RCB vs GT Toss
    Faf du Plessis wins toss, opts to bowl
  • May 04, 2024 18:47
    RCB vs GT Pitch Report

    “The square boundaries are 57m and 64m. 69m down the ground. It’s extremely hard, not a lot of grass. It will getting good for batting, can trust the bounce. The boundaries are really small. It can be a high-scoring contest,” reckons Matthew Hayden.

  • May 04, 2024 18:37
    We are less than 30 minutes away from the toss. Time to make those final tweaks to your Dream11 team...

  • May 04, 2024 17:54
    RCB vs GT PLAYING XI PREDICTION

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru

    Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

    Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh.

    Impact Player options: Swapnil Singh/Anuj Rawat, Vyshak Vijayakumar, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mahipal Lomror.

    Gujarat Titans

    Bat 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier.

    Bowl 1st: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier.

    Impact Player options: Sai Sudharsan/Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Joshua Little.

  • May 04, 2024 17:28
    ‘MAXIMUM Effort’

    IPL 2024: Matches with the most number of sixes scored this edition

  • May 04, 2024 17:12
    RCB vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL

    Matches played: 4

    RCB won: 2

    GT won: 2

    Last result: RCB won by 9 wickets (Ahmedabad; April 28, 2024)

  • May 04, 2024 16:39
    RCB vs GT preview by Ashwin Achal

    Having notched up wins in its last two fixtures, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has kept its IPL playoff hopes alive. RCB will strive to keep the momentum going with a good result against Gujarat Titans (GT) today.

    RCB holds sway, having gotten past the same opponent last week at Ahmedabad. The victory was set up by a brilliant unbeaten 41-ball 100 from Will Jacks, with Virat Kohli (70 n.o.) playing the supporting role.

    Unlike many other sides, RCB has not been able to take full advantage of home conditions. Faf du Plessis and his men have managed only one positive result in four games held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    Jacks believes that RCB is now well poised to do well at home, given that its batters have found form. “We do not want to focus on our losing record here. Because of the playing conditions, it is hard to have home advantage here. The pitches are good and the boundaries are small. If a batter gets going, it is hard to stop. Now that our batters are in form, we can hopefully finish our home games strongly,” Jacks said.

    The city welcomed a long-awaited spell of rain on Friday, even if it mildly disrupted the training schedule of the teams. The skies cleared up later, allowing players to get a hit under lights.

    Much like RCB, GT is teetering on the edge of elimination. With eight points from 10 matches, the visitor needs to get on a winning streak to push for a playoff spot. GT must address its bowling woes, having conceded 200-plus scores in its last two outings.

  • May 04, 2024 16:05
    Stay tuned! The RCB vs GT match begins at 7:30pm IST

    Bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosts Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Follow Sportstar to get live updates from the game.

