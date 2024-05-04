MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Stats: Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa wins Golden Glove

Both the goalkeepers of the the ISL finalists, Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC, have the same number of clean sheets to their names.

Published : May 04, 2024 21:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Phurba Lachenpa of Mumbai City FC during a ISL 2023-24 league match.
Phurba Lachenpa of Mumbai City FC during a ISL 2023-24 league match. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Phurba Lachenpa of Mumbai City FC during a ISL 2023-24 league match. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

The Indian Super League (ISL) is into its 10th season continues to have brilliant saves, making it as exciting, if not more, as the previous nine seasons.

Mumbai City FC’s Sikkimese custodian Phurba Lachenpa have won the Golden Glove of the recently concluded ISL 2023-24 season where Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the League Shield and league runners-up Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL Trophy.

Mohun Bagan’s custodian Vishal Kaith and Odisha FC’s Amrinder Singh also have nine clean sheets to their names but Lachenpa wins the award for achieving the number is lesser matches.

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Dimitri Petratos wins Player of the Season award

Here is how the statistics look, in terms of cleansheets:

Rank Player Club Matches Goals
1 Phurba Lachenpa MCFC 21 9
2 Vishal Kaith MBSG 24 9
3 Amrinder Singh OFC 24 9
4 Arshdeep Singh FCG 15 7
5 Prabhsukhan Singh Gill EBFC 21 5
6 Rehenesh T. P. JFC 20 5
7 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu BFC 22 5
8 Ravi Kumar PFC 16 3
9 Mirshad Michu NEUFC 18 3
10 Debjit Majumder CFC 19 3

