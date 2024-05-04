ISL 2023-24 Stats: Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa wins Golden Glove

The Indian Super League (ISL) is into its 10th season continues to have brilliant saves, making it as exciting, if not more, as the previous nine seasons.
Mumbai City FC’s Sikkimese custodian Phurba Lachenpa have won the Golden Glove of the recently concluded ISL 2023-24 season where Mohun Bagan Super Giant won the League Shield and league runners-up Mumbai City FC clinched the ISL Trophy.
Mohun Bagan’s custodian Vishal Kaith and Odisha FC’s Amrinder Singh also have nine clean sheets to their names but Lachenpa wins the award for achieving the number is lesser matches.
ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Dimitri Petratos wins Player of the Season award
Here is how the statistics look, in terms of cleansheets:
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Phurba Lachenpa
|MCFC
|21
|9
|2
|Vishal Kaith
|MBSG
|24
|9
|3
|Amrinder Singh
|OFC
|24
|9
|4
|Arshdeep Singh
|FCG
|15
|7
|5
|Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
|EBFC
|21
|5
|6
|Rehenesh T. P.
|JFC
|20
|5
|7
|Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
|BFC
|22
|5
|8
|Ravi Kumar
|PFC
|16
|3
|9
|Mirshad Michu
|NEUFC
|18
|3
|10
|Debjit Majumder
|CFC
|19
|3
