Head coach Igor Stimac announces first list of 26 probables for Bhubaneswar camp ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Saturday, announced his first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. The second list of probables will be announced in a few days.

India will begin its training camp in the Odisha capital on May 10. The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book its berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp: