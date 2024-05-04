MagazineBuy Print

Head coach Igor Stimac announces first list of 26 probables for Bhubaneswar camp ahead of FIFA World Cup qualifiers

India will begin its training camp in the Odisha capital on May 10. The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

Published : May 04, 2024 12:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India coach Igor Stimac reacts during the AFC Asian Cup encounter between Syria and India in Qatar.
FILE PHOTO: India coach Igor Stimac reacts during the AFC Asian Cup encounter between Syria and India in Qatar. | Photo Credit: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India coach Igor Stimac reacts during the AFC Asian Cup encounter between Syria and India in Qatar. | Photo Credit: IBRAHEEM AL OMARI

Indian senior men’s team head coach Igor Stimac, on Saturday, announced his first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. The second list of probables will be announced in a few days.

India will begin its training camp in the Odisha capital on May 10. The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

India is currently placed second in the group, with four points from four matches. The top two teams in the group will qualify for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and book its berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

