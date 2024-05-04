MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Final: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC

From Chhangte and Subhasish to Petratos and Tiri, here are the key match-ups and individual battles to look out for in the final featuring the star-studded MBSG and MCFC sides.

Published : May 04, 2024 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Final.
Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Final. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL
infoIcon

Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL Final. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to become the first Indian Super League (ISL) club to win the treble – the Durand Cup, League Shield and the ISL Championship – when it steps out to defend the ISL crown in its own den, at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.

The two have faced each other in decisive games for two different trophies so far, with Mohun Bagan coming out on top both times with the Mariners winning its maiden Shield at home last month.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC

Sportstar brings you the key match-ups and individual battles to look out for in the final featuring the star-studded MBSG and MCFC sides.

SUBHASISH BOSE VS LALLIANZUALA CHHANGTE

Lallianzuala Chhangte has arguably been the best player for MCFC this season and with 16 goal contributions in 23 matches, Lallianzuala Chhangte has been the biggest contributor to breakthroughs for his side. The right-winger has pace, agility and supreme ball-control. He cuts in and fires a left-footed shot towards the post even when given half a second’s time.

Chhangte will be met by Subhasish Bose, MBSG’s trusted and experienced centre-back who is also the captain of his side. The player usually plays on the left and will be in charge of limiting Chhangte’s movement on the flank. Subhasish is quick and his physical presence at the back will trouble MCFC in the final third.

LISTON COLACO VS RAHUL BHEKE

Liston Colaco is playing as a left-winger for coach Habas and his pace and long-distance shooting are some of his key traits that will come into play in the final. Liston has scored four goals and assists to his name making him a key figure in MBSG’s attack.

Fortunately for MCFC, captain Rahul Bheke will be in charge of stopping the quick-footed winger. Bheke has been exceptional this season. In the last match, Bheke pocketed FC Goa’s Noah Sadaoui and the same can happen with Liston since he has a similar style of play.

DIMITRI PETRATOS VS TIRI

Dmitri Petratos, the free-flowing attacker who has been extremely crucial for MBSG this season is surely going to have an impact on the final’s result. Petratos has 10 goals and six assists to his name in the league stage and his overall brilliance in skill both on and off the ball makes him one of the most talented players playing in India at the moment.

The Australian attacker will be clashing horns against MCFC’s wall at the back who has been a key reason as to why the Islanders have only conceded 21 goals this season in the ISL. The tall yet quick centre-back has incredible sense of the game and has made 24 interceptions in the league stage this season. Petratos who is known for his threaded passes is about to find it difficult to find his usual passing lanes with Tiri at the back.

ANWAR ALI VS VIKRAM PARTAP SINGH

Vikram Partap Singh has been in incredible form under the guidance of new coach Petr Kratky for MCFC. In just 14 starts in the league, Vikram has found the next seven times and even provided three assists for his side. Apart from his overall ability on the left wing and clinical finishing in front of goal, what makes Vikram special is his ability to get into good scoring positions. 

The left-winger will however be going against Anwar Ali, another bright Indian youngsters. Despite missing a number of games due to injury, Anwar has won 15 tackles and made 13 interceptions. Anwar is also strong at Aerial duels which will limit the number of long passes played to Vikram on the wing.

