MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL Final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC

All you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) Final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : May 04, 2024 07:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Jason Cummins, Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ centre forward scored against Mumbai City to win the ISL Shield.
File Photo: Jason Cummins, Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ centre forward scored against Mumbai City to win the ISL Shield. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Jason Cummins, Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ centre forward scored against Mumbai City to win the ISL Shield. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to become the first Indian Super League (ISL) club to win the treble – the Durand Cup, League Shield and the ISL Championship – when it steps out to defend the ISL crown in its own den, at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.

At the other end stands Mumbai City, a club run by the City Football Group which has become the fiercest competitor against the Mariners this season.

The two have faced each other in decisive games for two different trophies so far, with Mohun Bagan coming out on top both times with the Mariners winning its maiden Shield at home last month.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When is the ISL Final (2023-24) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4, Saturday, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the ISL Final (2023-24) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be live telecast on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL Final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Final: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic champion Jacobs getting stronger in Florida’s ‘quiet life’
    AFP
  4. RCB vs GT head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Rublev beats Fritz to reach final against Auger-Aliassime, Lehecka joins injured list
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC’s record in Indian Super League finals
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: How did Mohun Bagan Super Giant reach the final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: What happened when Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC played last time?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Final: Overall head-to-head record between MBSG and MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC’s road to the final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL Final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 Final: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic champion Jacobs getting stronger in Florida’s ‘quiet life’
    AFP
  4. RCB vs GT head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans; most runs, wickets and other numbers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Madrid Open 2024: Rublev beats Fritz to reach final against Auger-Aliassime, Lehecka joins injured list
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment