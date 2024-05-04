ISL Final, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC

PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to become the first Indian Super League (ISL) club to win the treble – the Durand Cup, League Shield and the ISL Championship – when it steps out to defend the ISL crown in its own den, at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.

At the other end stands Mumbai City, a club run by the City Football Group which has become the fiercest competitor against the Mariners this season.

The two have faced each other in decisive games for two different trophies so far, with Mohun Bagan coming out on top both times with the Mariners winning its maiden Shield at home last month.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO