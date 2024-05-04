MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registers its highest PowerPlay score

Against Shubman Gill and Co. host managed a score of 92/1 in the first six overs, with skipper Faf du Plessis’ wicket falling off the penultimate delivery of the final over of the PowerPlay.

Published : May 04, 2024 22:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot during an IPL 2024 match against GT.
RCB’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot during an IPL 2024 match against GT. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Faf du Plessis plays a shot during an IPL 2024 match against GT. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded its highest ever PowerPlay score during a match against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Against Shubman Gill and Co. the host managed a score of 92/1 in the first six overs, with skipper Faf du Plessis’ wicket falling only off the penultimate delivery of the final over of the PowerPlay.

Follow RCB vs GT, IPL 2024 LIVE

Prior to this, RCB’s 79 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 15 had been its joint-best mark. It had also scored 79 against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala on May 8, 2011.

This also happens to be the second-best PowerPlay score ever at Bengaluru in the Indian T20 league, with RCB falling short of Kolkata Knight Riders’ 105 against itself on May 7, 2017.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Gujarat Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 107/4 (8); Josh Little picks Maxwell, Patidar in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo expected to start; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle United’s 4-1 rout sends Burnley close to the drop; Forest moves three points clear off relegation
    Reuters
  4. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registers its highest PowerPlay score
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC, MBSG 1-3 MCFC highlights: The Islanders win the Indian Super League Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registers its highest PowerPlay score
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims lead from Ruturaj Gaikwad
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru records team hat-trick against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: List of lowest totals defended at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans records lowest score in PowerPlay in IPL 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 107/4 (8); Josh Little picks Maxwell, Patidar in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Ronaldo expected to start; Kick off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle United’s 4-1 rout sends Burnley close to the drop; Forest moves three points clear off relegation
    Reuters
  4. RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registers its highest PowerPlay score
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24 Final, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC, MBSG 1-3 MCFC highlights: The Islanders win the Indian Super League Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment