RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru registers its highest PowerPlay score

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recorded its highest ever PowerPlay score during a match against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
Against Shubman Gill and Co. the host managed a score of 92/1 in the first six overs, with skipper Faf du Plessis’ wicket falling only off the penultimate delivery of the final over of the PowerPlay.
Prior to this, RCB’s 79 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 15 had been its joint-best mark. It had also scored 79 against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala on May 8, 2011.
This also happens to be the second-best PowerPlay score ever at Bengaluru in the Indian T20 league, with RCB falling short of Kolkata Knight Riders’ 105 against itself on May 7, 2017.
