IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims lead from Ruturaj Gaikwad

Virat Kohli stormed back to the top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings with 42 runs off 27 deliveries against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Riyan Parag’s 49-ball 77 during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad helped the 22-year-old to move up to the fourth spot.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 11 542 67.75 148.08 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 10 509 63.62 146.68 108* Sai Sudharsan GT 11 424 42.40 131.67 84* Riyan Parag RR 10 409 58.43 159.14 84* KL Rahul LSG 10 406 40.60 142.96 82

*Updated after RCB vs GT match on May 3.

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST