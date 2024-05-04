Virat Kohli stormed back to the top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings with 42 runs off 27 deliveries against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Riyan Parag’s 49-ball 77 during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad helped the 22-year-old to move up to the fourth spot.
Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|11
|542
|67.75
|148.08
|113*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|10
|509
|63.62
|146.68
|108*
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|11
|424
|42.40
|131.67
|84*
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|10
|409
|58.43
|159.14
|84*
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|10
|406
|40.60
|142.96
|82
*Updated after RCB vs GT match on May 3.
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
Latest on Sportstar
- Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts; Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims lead from Ruturaj Gaikwad
- F1: Verstappen wins sprint race at Miami Grand Prix
- Al Nassr vs Al Wehda LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups
- RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 117/6 (11); Josh Little picks four wickets; Kohli falls on 42
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE