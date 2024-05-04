MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli reclaims lead from Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2024: Here are the Orange Cap standings after the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru

Published : May 04, 2024 21:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu.
infoIcon

Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu.

Virat Kohli stormed back to the top of the IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings with 42 runs off 27 deliveries against Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Riyan Parag’s 49-ball 77 during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad helped the 22-year-old to move up to the fourth spot.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 11 542 67.75 148.08 113*
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 10 509 63.62 146.68 108*
Sai Sudharsan GT 11 424 42.40 131.67 84*
Riyan Parag RR 10 409 58.43 159.14 84*
KL Rahul LSG 10 406 40.60 142.96 82

*Updated after RCB vs GT match on May 3.

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

