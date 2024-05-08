MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games

Manika Batra continued her dream run at Saudi Smash as she beat World No. 14 Nina Mittelham 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7) to book her spot in the quarterfinals in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Published : May 08, 2024 22:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra.
FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: A.M.Faruqui/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra. | Photo Credit: A.M.Faruqui/ THE HINDU

Manika Batra continued her dream run at Saudi Smash as she beat World No. 14 Nina Mittelham to book her spot in the quarterfinals in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Manika followed up her stunning second-round win over World No. 2 Wang Manyu by beating German Mittelham 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7) in 22 minutes to reach the last-eight stage at this level for the first time in her career. This is Manika’s first-ever win over Mittelham in four meetings. She will face Japan’s Hina Hayata, World No. 5, for a place in the semifinals.

World No. 39 Manika had defeated China’s Wang 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10) on Monday. She began her campaign with a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) win over Romania’s Andreea Dragoman.

Manika had recently lost her status as the top-ranked Indian female to Sreeja Akula but the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist is set to become India No. 1 again following her run in Jeddah.

Related Topics

Manika Batra

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates, RMA v BAY (2-2 Agg), UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg: Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Start of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings delayed due to floodlight not working
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Smash 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha, Manush-Manav pairs lose in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra stuns World No. 2 Wang Manyu, reaches round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Costantini returns to Indian Table Tennis team as foreign coach
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Sreeja overtakes Manika, becomes India No. 1 in women’s singles 
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE updates, RMA v BAY (2-2 Agg), UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg: Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Start of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings delayed due to floodlight not working
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment