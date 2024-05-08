Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games

Manika Batra continued her dream run at Saudi Smash as she beat World No. 14 Nina Mittelham to book her spot in the quarterfinals in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Manika followed up her stunning second-round win over World No. 2 Wang Manyu by beating German Mittelham 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7) in 22 minutes to reach the last-eight stage at this level for the first time in her career. This is Manika’s first-ever win over Mittelham in four meetings. She will face Japan’s Hina Hayata, World No. 5, for a place in the semifinals.

Another win in the books for Manika Batra 👏



With this victory over Nina Mittelham, she enters the #SaudiSmash Quarterfinals 💥 #ExperienceAGrandNewLegacy#TableTennis#PingPong@SaudiSmashpic.twitter.com/glS13DCOq4 — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) May 8, 2024

World No. 39 Manika had defeated China’s Wang 3-1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10) on Monday. She began her campaign with a 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-8) win over Romania’s Andreea Dragoman.

Manika had recently lost her status as the top-ranked Indian female to Sreeja Akula but the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist is set to become India No. 1 again following her run in Jeddah.