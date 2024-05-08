SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma tops tally for most sixes this season during carnage against Lucknow Super Giants

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head tore down a bunch of records yet again during SRH’s IPL 2024 fixture against LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

The home side thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets to surge ahead in the points table and improve its net run rate massively, with the architects of a record-breaking chase being the opening pair.

Not sure if this is a T20 or T10 at this point...#SRHvLSG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 8, 2024

Abhishek went past Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in hitting the most sixes this season with 35 sixes to his name. His teammate Head also surged in the standings, going up to third place with 31 sixes. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen also has the same number of sixes.

Three out of the top five six hitters this season are batters belonging to Sunrisers Hyderabad.