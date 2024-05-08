MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma tops tally for most sixes this season during carnage against Lucknow Super Giants

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head tore down a bunch of records yet again during SRH’s IPL 2024 fixture against LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad.

Published : May 08, 2024 22:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head tore down a bunch of records yet again during SRH’s IPL 2024 fixture against LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. 

The home side thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets to surge ahead in the points table and improve its net run rate massively, with the architects of a record-breaking chase being the opening pair.

Abhishek went past Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine in hitting the most sixes this season with 35 sixes to his name. His teammate Head also surged in the standings, going up to third place with 31 sixes. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen also has the same number of sixes.

Three out of the top five six hitters this season are batters belonging to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Player Innings Sixes
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 12 35
Sunil Narine (KKR) 11 32
Travis Head (SRH) 11 31
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 11 31
Riyan Parag (RR) 10 28

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/0 (9.4 overs); Sunrisers Hyderabad wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma tops tally for most sixes this season during carnage against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. Newport Marathon to amend finishing times after course found to be too long
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers completes fastest chase of a 150+ score in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers completes fastest chase of a 150+ score in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma tops tally for most sixes this season during carnage against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers second highest PowerPlay score of season
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head hits joint-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, second fastest of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/0 (9.4 overs); Sunrisers Hyderabad wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma tops tally for most sixes this season during carnage against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. Newport Marathon to amend finishing times after course found to be too long
    Reuters
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers completes fastest chase of a 150+ score in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment