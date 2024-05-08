Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the second-highest PowerPlay total of the ongoing IPL 2024 edition against Lucknow Super Giants at Hyderabad on Wednesday.
The team scored 107 in six overs, only behind the 125 it has scored against the Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament.
Travis Head was the aggressor-in-chief scoring 58 off 18 balls in the PowerPlay, including a fifty off 16 balls -- the joint-fastest for SRH this season.
Highest PowerPlay totals in IPL 2024:
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 125 runs (Delhi)
- Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - 107 runs (Hyderabad)
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 93 runs (Kolkata)
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans - 92 runs (Bengaluru)
- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 92 runs (Delhi)
Latest on Sportstar
- SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024:Sunrisers Hyderabad 143/0 (8 overs); Head, Abhishek all but win the contest for SRH
- SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers second highest PowerPlay score of season
- SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head hits joint-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, second fastest of the season
- Italian Open 2024: Osaka wins in opening round, Berrettini withdraws
- Camila Giorgi listed under ‘retired players’ on ITIA website
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE