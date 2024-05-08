Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the second-highest PowerPlay total of the ongoing IPL 2024 edition against Lucknow Super Giants at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The team scored 107 in six overs, only behind the 125 it has scored against the Delhi Capitals earlier in the tournament.

Travis Head was the aggressor-in-chief scoring 58 off 18 balls in the PowerPlay, including a fifty off 16 balls -- the joint-fastest for SRH this season.

Highest PowerPlay totals in IPL 2024: