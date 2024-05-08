MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Start of Sunrisers Hyderabad innings delayed due to floodlight not working

The start of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday was delayed due to a floodlight malfunction.

Published : May 08, 2024 21:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_08_2024_000272B)
Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_08_2024_000272B) | Photo Credit: -
infoIcon

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_08_2024_000272B) | Photo Credit: -

The start of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday was delayed due to a floodlight malfunction.

LSG opted to bat first and struggled on a slow wicket, setting a 166-run target for home side SRH to chase. Right before the chase could begin, one of the floodlight towers went dark. It took some time for the lights to come back on again, leaving the openers and the LSG XI waiting to resume play.

The Uppal stadium has had its share of run-ins with power issues this season.

Hyderabad Cricket Association avoided embarrassment after a State Government issued a directive to the Electricity Board officials to restore the power supply which was disconnected on the eve of the IPL fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium last month.

The HCA still owed an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.64 crores, a longstanding payment due incurred by the association.

It is unlikely that the glitch during SRH vs LSG is related to the bill payment issues facing the venue.

