IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians was knocked out of the Indian Premier League 2024 after Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Published : May 08, 2024 22:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians celebrates after a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians celebrates after a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Mumbai Indians celebrates after a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians was knocked out of the Indian Premier League 2024 after Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a 10-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ALSO CHECK | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

With eight points from 12 games, MI became the first side to be out of the playoffs contention this season. Though Gujarat Titans is bottom of the table with the same number of points, it has played one game fewer which keeps it alive in the competition.

MI plays Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants and can reach a maximum of 12 points. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have 12 points at the moment.

Super Giants and Capitals play each other, effectively meaning one of the teams will post more than 12 points even if the other two lose all their games, thereby knocking Mumbai out.

This was the sixth season when Mumbai Indians did not qualify for the playoffs.

