MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG match: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2024: Check the latest points table and standings after Match 57 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants

Published : May 08, 2024 22:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma run between the wickets against Lucknow Super Giants.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma run between the wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu
infoIcon

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma run between the wickets against Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put forth another display of power hitting to pull Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

The win moved SRH up to the third place in the standings with 14 points. LSG, on the other hand, lost ground in its playoffs chase, sitting on 6th place with 12 points from 12 games.

The win also meant that Mumbai Indians became the first team to be knocked out from this edition.

Kolkata Knight Riders remains on the top spot with 16 points from 11 matches, just ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate.

Here’s what the standings look like after the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453
2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.41
4. Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700
5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316
6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049
8. Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187
9. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212
10. Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

(Updated after SRH vs LSG on May 7)

Related Topics

Lucknow Super Giants /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG match: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months
    Reuters
  4. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/0 (9.4 overs); Sunrisers Hyderabad wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers completes fastest chase of a 150+ score in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG match: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma tops tally for most sixes this season during carnage against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad registers second highest PowerPlay score of season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG match: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months
    Reuters
  4. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/0 (9.4 overs); Sunrisers Hyderabad wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment