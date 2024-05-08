IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG match: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put forth another display of power hitting to pull Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

The win moved SRH up to the third place in the standings with 14 points. LSG, on the other hand, lost ground in its playoffs chase, sitting on 6th place with 12 points from 12 games.

The win also meant that Mumbai Indians became the first team to be knocked out from this edition.

Kolkata Knight Riders remains on the top spot with 16 points from 11 matches, just ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate.

Here’s what the standings look like after the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 game:

Position Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders 11 8 3 16 +1.453 2. Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 16 +0.476 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.41 4. Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 12 +0.700 5. Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 12 -0.316 6. Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769 7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 4 7 8 -0.049 8. Punjab Kings 11 4 7 8 -0.187 9. Mumbai Indians 12 4 8 8 -0.212 10. Gujarat Titans 11 4 7 8 -1.320

(Updated after SRH vs LSG on May 7)