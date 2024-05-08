MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months

Robyn was one of the most senior female executives in motorsport and her arrival from the auto industry was hailed by the FIA as a “transformative moment”.

Published : May 08, 2024 22:40 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Representative Image: The governing body said Robyn had decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere and was leaving by mutual agreement at the end of May.
Representative Image: The governing body said Robyn had decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere and was leaving by mutual agreement at the end of May. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: The governing body said Robyn had decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere and was leaving by mutual agreement at the end of May. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Natalie Robyn is leaving Formula One’s governing body after serving just 18 months as its first chief executive, the FIA said on Wednesday.

Robyn was one of the most senior female executives in motorsport and her arrival from the auto industry was hailed by the FIA as a “transformative moment” for an organisation led by Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ben Sulayem had also highlighted Robyn’s appointment as proof of his commitment to equality and diversity after a controversy over remarks he had once made about women “who think they are smarter than men”.

The governing body said Robyn had decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere and was leaving by mutual agreement at the end of May.

ALSO READ | U.S. House judiciary chairman probes F1’s Andretti rejection

“Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform,” she was quoted as saying.

“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.”

Robyn is the fourth senior employee to depart the FIA since December.

Sporting director Steve Nielsen, single-seater technical director Tim Goss and women’s commission head Deborah Mayer have all left.

The FIA is facing legal action brought by Susie Wolff, the director of the all-female F1 Academy support series and wife of Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, after a conflict of interest enquiry last year.

The relationship between Liberty Media-owned Formula One and the FIA deteriorated last year, with the two sides at loggerheads over a number of issues including possible expansion to 11 teams.

Related Topics

Formula One /

FIA /

Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG match: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months
    Reuters
  4. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/0 (9.4 overs); Sunrisers Hyderabad wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months
    Reuters
  2. U.S. House judiciary chairman probes F1’s Andretti rejection
    Reuters
  3. McLaren’s Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first F1 win
    Reuters
  4. Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen ties Alain Prost’s record with 6th pole-winning run to open an F1 season
    AP
  5. F1: Verstappen wins sprint race at Miami Grand Prix
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Points Table updated SRH vs LSG match: Sunrisers Hyderabad moves to third place after beating Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1: FIA’s first CEO Robyn to leave after 18 months
    Reuters
  4. Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra reaches quarterfinals, beats World No. 14 Nina Mittelham in straight games
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/0 (9.4 overs); Sunrisers Hyderabad wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment