MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U.S. House judiciary chairman probes F1’s Andretti rejection

Liberty Media-owned Formula One ruled out the bid in January, doubting it would be competitive or add value, but kept a door open for 2028 when partner General Motors could provide an engine.

Published : May 08, 2024 08:59 IST , WASHINGTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti looks on in the Paddock before the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti looks on in the Paddock before the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti looks on in the Paddock before the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee has launched an investigation into Formula One’s rejection of Andretti Cadillac’s bid to become the sport’s 11th team,  NBC News reported on Tuesday.

NBC published a letter from Republican Jim Jordan to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei in which possible ‘anticompetitive conduct‘ was mentioned.

Liberty Media-owned Formula One ruled out the bid in January, doubting it would be competitive or add value, but kept a door open for 2028 when partner General Motors could provide an engine.

Andretti Global is led by 1991 CART champion Michael Andretti, son of 1978 F1 world champion and 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti.

ALSO READ: MotoGP - New rules applicable from 2027 look to make races safer

The FIA governing body approved the application in October 2023 and sent it on for assessment to Formula One Management, whose rejection left the regulator at odds with the commercial rights holder.

Jordan’s letter said, “excuses put forward for denying Andretti Cadillac’s entry appear to be pretextual, arbitrary and unrelated to Andretti Cadillac’s suitability to compete in Formula One.”

“Delaying Andretti Cadillac’s entry into Formula One for even one year will harm American consumers to benefit failing Formula One teams,“ Jordan wrote in his letter.

“Limiting the number of teams in Formula One will increase the price of sponsoring or buying into an existing Formula One team.

“As the Committee examines this matter and considers potential legislation around the structure and competition of sports leagues, we write to request a staff-level briefing on the decision to deny Andretti Cadillac’s application to join Formula One.”

Jordan called for the briefing to be held as soon as possible and no later than May 21, when Formula One will be preparing to race around the glamorous harbourside streets of Monaco.

ALSO READ: McLaren’s Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first F1 win

There was no immediate reply from Formula One to a  Reuters request for comment.

Mario Andretti, 84, told  Sky Sports television at the Miami Grand Prix last Sunday that the preparations to enter Formula One were continuing at pace.

“We’re working every day on it. We’re ready to meet whatever challenge there is, just tell us what and we’re in,“ he said.

“We‘re preparing in every possible way and our intention is to be on the grid in 2026.”

Andretti Global opened a new facility at Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, in April to house the design department and race team.

Related Topics

F1 /

Formula One /

Michael Andretti

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. House judiciary chairman probes F1’s Andretti rejection
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG can take positives despite missing out on final, says coach Enrique
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Dortmund make amends for last season’s bitter finale says coach Terzic
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Marco Reus relishes Wembley return at end of his Dortmund career
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Champions League semifinal second leg, head-to-head, preview, predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. U.S. House judiciary chairman probes F1’s Andretti rejection
    Reuters
  2. McLaren’s Norris wins Miami Grand Prix for first F1 win
    Reuters
  3. Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen ties Alain Prost’s record with 6th pole-winning run to open an F1 season
    AP
  4. F1: Verstappen wins sprint race at Miami Grand Prix
    AFP
  5. Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. House judiciary chairman probes F1’s Andretti rejection
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: PSG can take positives despite missing out on final, says coach Enrique
    Team Sportstar
  3. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Dortmund make amends for last season’s bitter finale says coach Terzic
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Marco Reus relishes Wembley return at end of his Dortmund career
    Reuters
  5. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Champions League semifinal second leg, head-to-head, preview, predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment