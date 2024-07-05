MagazineBuy Print

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called... F1

The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 19:40 IST , SILVERSTONE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File - Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One-based movie, talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain.
File - Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One-based movie, talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
infoIcon

File - Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One-based movie, talks to the media in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain. | Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

The suspense around the name of Brad Pitt’s previously untitled Formula One movie, being filmed at racetracks around the world for release in cinemas next June, ended on Sunday with the announcement that it will be called... “F1”.

The film is being made with the cooperation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $1.49 billion worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.

It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.

Formula One said an official ‘teaser’ for the film would be released on Sunday, before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone where filming has been taking place.

The plot sees Pitt, who is 60 years old in real life, star as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate, at the fictional APXGP team.

Pitt has been putting in laps on track with filming at tracks in Europe, the Middle East and Americas and with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton offering advice as a co-producer.

