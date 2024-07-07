Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena slips to seventh place; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th; women’s high jump WR broken

- July 07, 2024 20:43Jena slips to seventh
Jakub Vadlejch with a 81.47m throw on second attempt, moves to third. Nadeem also improves his first attempt. Jena’s second attempt is .05m lesser than his previous attempt as he sinks to seventh place.
Credits- World Athletics
- July 07, 2024 20:34Kishore Jena in fifth place!!!
Jena throws 78.10m to place fifth after first attempt!!! The Indian will have to produce something different if he wants to finish with a podium finish.
- July 07, 2024 20:30BREAKING NEWS!!!! WORLD RECORD BROKEN!
Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks women’s high jump World Record to jump 2.10m on her first attempt!!! Stefka Kostadinova of Bulgaria held the previous record 2.09m since 1965.
- July 07, 2024 20:29Fouls for Jakub Vadlejch, Edis Matusevičius, Artur Felfner
Jakub Vadlejch, Edis Matusevičius, Artur Felfner foul on their first attempt
- July 07, 2024 20:25MEN’S JAVELIN THROW COMMENCES!!!
Julian Weber throws a 83.41m in his first attempt, followed by Anderson Peters’ 78.62m
- July 07, 2024 20:22MEN’S JAVELIN THROW START LIST
Artur Felfner
Kishore Jena
Toni Keranen
Marcin Krukowski
Andrian Mardare
Edis Matusevičius
Arshad Nadeem
Anderson Peters
Jakub Vadlejch
Julian Weber
- July 07, 2024 20:09SABLE BREAKS HIS OWN NR TO FINISH 6TH
INDIA’S AVINASH SABLE BREAKS HIS OWN NATIONAL RECORD TO FINISH SIXTH AT THE PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE!!!! He ran 8:09.91. His previous record of 8:11.20 helped him win silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
- July 07, 2024 20:07Sime and Serem
Sime manages to keep his place as the leader to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase despite Serem’s last minute attempt.
- July 07, 2024 20:04Sable increase pace to fourth
The Indian National Record holder Avinash Sable increase pace to chase the leaders inorder to enter the podium. Last lap left.
- July 07, 2024 20:02Sable slows down
Sable slows down after a relatively quick start after he moved to ninth place but managed to increase his pace to seventh at the moment. Kibiwot in the lead.
- July 07, 2024 19:59Sable starts strong at sixth
Avinash Sable starts strong and is currently at sixth.
- July 07, 2024 19:57India’s Avinash Sable in action
National Record holder Avinash Sable is set to take on the Paris Diamond League competition.
- July 07, 2024 19:54MEN’S 3000m STEEPLECHASE START LIST
Daniel Arce
Geordie Beamish
Leonard Bett
Jean-Simon Desgagnés
Samuel Duguna
Louis Gilavert
Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui
Abraham Kibiwot
Lawrence Kemboi
Simon Koech
Wilberforce Chemiat
Ryuji Miura
Anthony Rotich
Avinash Sable
Amos Serem
Abrham Sime
Mohamed Tindouft
- July 07, 2024 19:48Paris 2024: Aldrin, Ankita qualify for Olympics, Indian athletics team strength to rise to 30
Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 5000m runner Ankita Dhyani on Sunday qualified for the Paris Olympics through the world ranking quota and are set to be included in the Indian athletics team, which will now have 30 members.
Aldrin and Ankita’s names figured in the latest list published by World Athletics (WA) after the national federations notified the international body about their athletes who would not compete in Paris due to various reasons despite making the cut.
- July 07, 2024 19:44Valarie Allman wins women’s discus throw!
Allman managed to save her best for last with a 68.07m throw in her sixth attempt.
- July 07, 2024 19:39Pole Vault World Record holder in action!
Pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis is in action. He cleared 5.65m mark in his first attempt.
- July 07, 2024 19:27Why is Neeraj Chopra not competing at the Paris Diamond League?
Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified that Sunday’s Paris Diamond League was never a part of his competition calendar this year.
The statement came after a media report stated that Chopra pulled out of the event due to the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months.
The 26-year-old took to X to say that there was no question of a withdrawal when he had not even entered his name.
- July 07, 2024 19:11PREVIEW
Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations in the Paris leg of the Diamond League one-day meeting series on Sunday.
Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Paris DL stating it was never a part of his competition calendar this year.
Both Sable and Jena have not been in the best of forms and have not competed in too many events ahead of the Paris Games but they would be looking to get acclimatised to the conditions of the city which will host the Olympics.
In five Diamond League appearances so far in his career, Sable’s best show has been a fifth-place finish.
Jena has also had a forgettable season so far with efforts of 76.31m in Doha Diamond League and 75.49m in the Federation Cup before an 80.84m throw to win a bronze at the National Inter-State Championships.More to follow
- July 07, 2024 18:57Live streaming info
When will the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 start?
The men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will start at 7:53 PM IST and 8:15 PM IST, respectively on Sunday, July 7, 2024.
Where to watch the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 on TV in India?
The men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports 18.
Where to live stream the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 in India?
The live streaming of men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.
