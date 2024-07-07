MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena slips to seventh place; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th; women’s high jump WR broken

Paris Diamond League 2024: Catch the updates, scores and highlights from Kishore Jena’s men’s javelin throw and Avinash Sable’s 3000m steeplechase contest in Paris.

Updated : Jul 07, 2024 20:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable (left) and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations at the Paris Diamond League.
Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable (left) and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations at the Paris Diamond League.
lightbox-info

Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable (left) and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations at the Paris Diamond League.

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena in the Paris Diamond League 2024.

  • July 07, 2024 20:43
    Jena slips to seventh

    Jakub Vadlejch with a 81.47m throw on second attempt, moves to third. Nadeem also improves his first attempt. Jena’s second attempt is .05m lesser than his previous attempt as he sinks to seventh place. 

    Screenshot 2024-07-07 204151.png

    Credits- World Athletics

  • July 07, 2024 20:34
    Kishore Jena in fifth place!!!

    Jena throws 78.10m to place fifth after first attempt!!! The Indian will have to produce something different if he wants to finish with a podium finish.

  • July 07, 2024 20:30
    BREAKING NEWS!!!! WORLD RECORD BROKEN!

    Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh breaks women’s high jump World Record to jump 2.10m on her first attempt!!! Stefka Kostadinova of Bulgaria held the previous record 2.09m since 1965.

    Yaroslava Mahuchikh sets new world record in women’s high jump in Paris Diamond League

    Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the women’s high jump at the Diamond League meet in Paris on Sunday.

  • July 07, 2024 20:29
    Fouls for Jakub Vadlejch, Edis Matusevičius, Artur Felfner

    Jakub Vadlejch, Edis Matusevičius, Artur Felfner foul on their first attempt

  • July 07, 2024 20:25
    MEN’S JAVELIN THROW COMMENCES!!!

    Julian Weber throws a 83.41m in his first attempt, followed by Anderson Peters’ 78.62m

  • July 07, 2024 20:22
    MEN’S JAVELIN THROW START LIST

    Artur Felfner

    Kishore Jena

    Toni Keranen

    Marcin Krukowski

    Andrian Mardare

    Edis Matusevičius

    Arshad Nadeem

    Anderson Peters

    Jakub Vadlejch

    Julian Weber

  • July 07, 2024 20:09
    SABLE BREAKS HIS OWN NR TO FINISH 6TH

    INDIA’S AVINASH SABLE BREAKS HIS OWN NATIONAL RECORD TO FINISH SIXTH AT THE PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE!!!! He ran 8:09.91. His previous record of 8:11.20 helped him win silver at the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

    Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase National Record at Paris Diamond League

    India’s Avinash Sable bettered his own 3000m steeplechase national record at the Paris Diamond League meet on Sunday.

  • July 07, 2024 20:07
    Sime and Serem

    Sime manages to keep his place as the leader to win the men’s 3000m steeplechase despite Serem’s last minute attempt. 

  • July 07, 2024 20:04
    Sable increase pace to fourth

    The Indian National Record holder Avinash Sable increase pace to chase the leaders inorder to enter the podium. Last lap left.

  • July 07, 2024 20:02
    Sable slows down

    Sable slows down after a relatively quick start after he moved to ninth place but managed to increase his pace to seventh at the moment. Kibiwot in the lead. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:59
    Sable starts strong at sixth

    Avinash Sable starts strong and is currently at sixth. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:57
    India’s Avinash Sable in action

    National Record holder Avinash Sable is set to take on the Paris Diamond League competition. 

  • July 07, 2024 19:54
    MEN’S 3000m STEEPLECHASE START LIST

    Daniel Arce

    Geordie Beamish

    Leonard Bett

    Jean-Simon Desgagnés

    Samuel Duguna

    Louis Gilavert

    Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui

    Abraham Kibiwot

    Lawrence Kemboi

    Simon Koech

    Wilberforce Chemiat

    Ryuji Miura

    Anthony Rotich

    Avinash Sable

    Amos Serem

    Abrham Sime

    Mohamed Tindouft

  • July 07, 2024 19:48
    Paris 2024: Aldrin, Ankita qualify for Olympics, Indian athletics team strength to rise to 30

    Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 5000m runner Ankita Dhyani on Sunday qualified for the Paris Olympics through the world ranking quota and are set to be included in the Indian athletics team, which will now have 30 members.

    Aldrin and Ankita’s names figured in the latest list published by World Athletics (WA) after the national federations notified the international body about their athletes who would not compete in Paris due to various reasons despite making the cut.

    Paris 2024: Aldrin, Ankita qualify for Olympics, Indian athletics team strength to rise to 30

    Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 5000m runner Ankita Dhyani on Sunday qualified for the Paris Olympics through the world ranking quota.

  • July 07, 2024 19:44
    Valarie Allman wins women’s discus throw!

    Allman managed to save her best for last with a 68.07m throw in her sixth attempt.

  • July 07, 2024 19:39
    Pole Vault World Record holder in action!

    Pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis is in action. He cleared 5.65m mark in his first attempt.

  • July 07, 2024 19:27
    Why is Neeraj Chopra not competing at the Paris Diamond League?

    Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified that Sunday’s Paris Diamond League was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

    The statement came after a media report stated that Chopra pulled out of the event due to the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months.

    The 26-year-old took to X to say that there was no question of a withdrawal when he had not even entered his name.

    More to follow

    Neeraj Chopra clarifies non-participation in Paris Diamond League, says it wasn’t part of his calendar

    India ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clarified his non-participation in the Paris Diamond League on Wednesday and said that the competition was never part of his calendar.

  • July 07, 2024 19:11
    PREVIEW

    Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations in the Paris leg of the Diamond League one-day meeting series on Sunday.

    Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Paris DL stating it was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

    Both Sable and Jena have not been in the best of forms and have not competed in too many events ahead of the Paris Games but they would be looking to get acclimatised to the conditions of the city which will host the Olympics.

    In five Diamond League appearances so far in his career, Sable’s best show has been a fifth-place finish.

    Jena has also had a forgettable season so far with efforts of 76.31m in Doha Diamond League and 75.49m in the Federation Cup before an 80.84m throw to win a bronze at the National Inter-State Championships.

    More to follow

    Paris Diamond League: Sable, Jena up against world-class field in tune-up to Olympics

    Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations in the Paris leg of the Diamond League one-day meeting series on Sunday.


  • July 07, 2024 18:57
    Live streaming info

    When will the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 start?

    The men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will start at 7:53 PM IST and 8:15 PM IST, respectively on Sunday, July 7, 2024. 

    Where to watch the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 on TV in India?

    The men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

    Where to live stream the men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw at the Paris Diamond League 2024 in India?

    The live streaming of men’s 3000m steeplechase and javelin throw events at the Paris Diamond League 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema.

  • July 07, 2024 18:48
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Paris Diamond League 2024, where Avinash Sable and Kishore Jena will take part in the men’s 3000m steeplechase and men’s javelin throw event, respectively.

Related Topics

Diamond League /

Kishore Jena /

Avinash Sable

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SA-W 131/4 in 16 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena slips to seventh place; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th; women’s high jump WR broken
    Team Sportstar
  3. Yaroslava Mahuchikh sets new world record in women’s high jump in Paris Diamond League
    AFP
  4. Tour of Austria’s final stage cancelled after Drege’s death
    Reuters
  5. Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase National Record at Paris Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena slips to seventh place; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th; women’s high jump WR broken
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Aldrin, Ankita qualify for Olympics, Indian athletics team strength to rise to 30
    PTI
  3. Shipra Sarkar charged with another anti-doping rule violation
    K. P. Mohan
  4. Jyothika Sri aiming to set Asian and National Records in 4x400m women’s relay at Paris Olympics
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Avinash Sable, Kishore Jena in action, Paris Diamond League 2024: Preview, start list, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: SA-W 131/4 in 16 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena slips to seventh place; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th; women’s high jump WR broken
    Team Sportstar
  3. Yaroslava Mahuchikh sets new world record in women’s high jump in Paris Diamond League
    AFP
  4. Tour of Austria’s final stage cancelled after Drege’s death
    Reuters
  5. Avinash Sable breaks 3000m steeplechase National Record at Paris Diamond League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment