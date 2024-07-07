Paris Diamond League 2024 LIVE Updates: Jena slips to seventh place; Sable breaks national record, finishes 6th; women’s high jump WR broken

July 07, 2024 19:11

PREVIEW

Top Indian 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and javelin thrower Kishore Jena will hope to fine-tune their Olympics preparations in the Paris leg of the Diamond League one-day meeting series on Sunday.

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opted out of the Paris DL stating it was never a part of his competition calendar this year.

Both Sable and Jena have not been in the best of forms and have not competed in too many events ahead of the Paris Games but they would be looking to get acclimatised to the conditions of the city which will host the Olympics.

In five Diamond League appearances so far in his career, Sable’s best show has been a fifth-place finish.

Jena has also had a forgettable season so far with efforts of 76.31m in Doha Diamond League and 75.49m in the Federation Cup before an 80.84m throw to win a bronze at the National Inter-State Championships.