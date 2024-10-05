Sportstar Podcast: Hockey India League returns after seven years

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Jonathan Selvaraj joins host Nihit Sachdeva as they discuss the return of the much-awaited Hockey India League after seven years.
HIL is set to be held from December 28 to February 5 with an eight-team men’s competition in Rourkela and a six-team women’s tournament in Ranchi.
