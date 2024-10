Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners make merry as England beats Bangladesh by 21 runs

England’s four-pronged spin attack delivered a hard-fought 21-run victory over Bangladesh in its low-scoring group league opener in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

On a slow track, England emerged victorious riding on a crucial 48-run opening stand between Maia Bouchier (23 off 18 balls) and seasoned Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41 off 40 balls) since run-making became increasingly difficult as the game progressed.

England batters huffed and puffed as they made 118/7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh was guilty of not putting in partnerships after spilling a few catches in the first half. They were eventually restricted to 97 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Sobhana Mostary’s 48-ball 44 was the only knock that threatened the English bowlers as the batter dominated the contest largely.

Earlier, England openers Bouchier and Wyatt-Hodge put on the best partnership of the game from either teams.

The shot-making appeared relatively easier against seamers operating with the new ball as Bouchier cracked three fours while veteran Wyatt-Hodge struck five fours.

However, it all went south for the English side when the batters failed to find a way to score against Bangladeshi spinners.

Bangladesh made the most of a sluggish, turning track to subdue England by regular strikes, denying it any opportunity to build any significant platform after the robust start.