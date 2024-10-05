MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Spinners make merry as England beats Bangladesh by 21 runs

Sobhana Mostary’s 48-ball 44 was the only knock that threatened the English bowlers as the batter dominated the contest largely.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 22:30 IST , Sharjah - 1 MIN READ

PTI
England’s Sarah Glenn celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match.
England’s Sarah Glenn celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
England’s Sarah Glenn celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter during the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England’s four-pronged spin attack delivered a hard-fought 21-run victory over Bangladesh in its low-scoring group league opener in the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

On a slow track, England emerged victorious riding on a crucial 48-run opening stand between Maia Bouchier (23 off 18 balls) and seasoned Danni Wyatt-Hodge (41 off 40 balls) since run-making became increasingly difficult as the game progressed.

England batters huffed and puffed as they made 118/7 after opting to bat first.

In reply, Bangladesh was guilty of not putting in partnerships after spilling a few catches in the first half. They were eventually restricted to 97 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Sobhana Mostary’s 48-ball 44 was the only knock that threatened the English bowlers as the batter dominated the contest largely.

Earlier, England openers Bouchier and Wyatt-Hodge put on the best partnership of the game from either teams.

The shot-making appeared relatively easier against seamers operating with the new ball as Bouchier cracked three fours while veteran Wyatt-Hodge struck five fours.

However, it all went south for the English side when the batters failed to find a way to score against Bangladeshi spinners.

Bangladesh made the most of a sluggish, turning track to subdue England by regular strikes, denying it any opportunity to build any significant platform after the robust start.

Brief scores:
England 118/7 in 20 overs (Maia Bouchier 23, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 41; Nahida Akter 2/32, Fatima Khatun 2/18) beat Bangladesh 97/7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 44; Linsey Smith 2/11, Charlie Dean 2/22, Sarah Glenn 1/22) by 21 runs.

