India vs Pakistan head to head: IND vs PAK women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match

IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India Women vs Pakistan match in Dubai. 

Published : Oct 05, 2024 22:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, celebrates the fall of a wicket with her teammate Asha Sobhana during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between against New Zealand.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, celebrates the fall of a wicket with her teammate Asha Sobhana during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, left, celebrates the fall of a wicket with her teammate Asha Sobhana during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AP

India Women will aim to rebound from their defeat to New Zealand Women as they face Pakistan Women in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be seeking a stronger batting display against a confident Pakistan team, buoyed by its opening win over Sri Lanka.

IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head records in T20Is
Matches played: 15
India won: 12
Pakistan won: 3
Last result: India won by 7 wickets (2024, Dambulla)
IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played: 7
India: 5
Pakistan: 2
Last result: India won by 7 wickets (2023, Cape Town)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS PAK-W T20Is

Batter Mat Runs Avg. SR HS
Mithali Raj (IND) 10 315 45.00 88.23 73*
Bismah Maroof (PAK) 14 248 19.07 84.93 68*
Smriti Mandhana (IND) 9 232 29.00 107.40 63*

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs PAK-W T20Is

Bowler Mat Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Ekta Bisht (IND) 5 10 4.35 8.70 3/14
Nida Dar (PAK) 12 10 5.59 20.70 3/12
Sana Mir (PAK) 11 9 5.02 24.00 4/13

