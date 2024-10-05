India vs Pakistan head to head: IND vs PAK women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match

India Women will aim to rebound from their defeat to New Zealand Women as they face Pakistan Women in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be seeking a stronger batting display against a confident Pakistan team, buoyed by its opening win over Sri Lanka.
IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head records in T20Is
IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS PAK-W T20Is
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Mithali Raj (IND)
|10
|315
|45.00
|88.23
|73*
|Bismah Maroof (PAK)
|14
|248
|19.07
|84.93
|68*
|Smriti Mandhana (IND)
|9
|232
|29.00
|107.40
|63*
MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs PAK-W T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Ekta Bisht (IND)
|5
|10
|4.35
|8.70
|3/14
|Nida Dar (PAK)
|12
|10
|5.59
|20.70
|3/12
|Sana Mir (PAK)
|11
|9
|5.02
|24.00
|4/13
