India vs Pakistan head to head: IND vs PAK women stats, records ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match

India Women will aim to rebound from their defeat to New Zealand Women as they face Pakistan Women in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be seeking a stronger batting display against a confident Pakistan team, buoyed by its opening win over Sri Lanka.

IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head records in T20Is Matches played: 15 India won: 12 Pakistan won: 3 Last result: India won by 7 wickets (2024, Dambulla)

IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup Matches played: 7 India: 5 Pakistan: 2 Last result: India won by 7 wickets (2023, Cape Town)

MOST RUNS IN IND-W VS PAK-W T20Is

Batter Mat Runs Avg. SR HS Mithali Raj (IND) 10 315 45.00 88.23 73* Bismah Maroof (PAK) 14 248 19.07 84.93 68* Smriti Mandhana (IND) 9 232 29.00 107.40 63*

MOST WICKETS IN IND-W vs PAK-W T20Is