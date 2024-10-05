MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anustup Majumdar to lead 19-member Bengal team for first two rounds

Experienced batter Anustup Majumdar will lead the 19-member Bengal team in its first two Ranji Trophy matches against Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 21:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar in action.
FILE PHOTO: Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar in action. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Experienced batter Anustup Majumdar will lead the 19-member Bengal team in its first two Ranji Trophy matches against Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Bengal will travel to Lucknow for its first-round match against UP while it’ll host Bihar in the second round.

Senior players Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee have returned to the squad after their stint for Tripura.

Off-spinner Aamir Gani also made a comeback for Bengal after playing a last Fist-Class match in 2019.

The first round will start from October 11.

BENGAL SQUAD
Anustup Majumdar (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Sudip Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abishek Porel (wk), Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Suraj Jaiswal, Mohd. Kaif, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Yudhajit Guha, Rohit Kumar and Rishav Vivek.

(With inputs from Y.B. Sarangi)

