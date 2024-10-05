Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Anustup Majumdar to lead 19-member Bengal team for first two rounds

Experienced batter Anustup Majumdar will lead the 19-member Bengal team in its first two Ranji Trophy matches against Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Bengal will travel to Lucknow for its first-round match against UP while it’ll host Bihar in the second round.
Senior players Wriddhiman Saha and Sudip Chatterjee have returned to the squad after their stint for Tripura.
Off-spinner Aamir Gani also made a comeback for Bengal after playing a last Fist-Class match in 2019.
The first round will start from October 11.
BENGAL SQUAD
(With inputs from Y.B. Sarangi)
