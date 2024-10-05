MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby to lead Kerala in season opener against Punjab in Samson’s absence

Kerala's regular captain Sanju Samson, who has been picked for the Bangladesh T20 series, has not been named in the 15-member squad.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 19:00 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 1 MIN READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: Kerala’s batter Sachin Baby in action for Kerala.
FILE PHOTO: Kerala's batter Sachin Baby in action for Kerala. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kerala’s batter Sachin Baby in action for Kerala. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala in the opening Ranji Trophy cricket match against Punjab to be held at the St. Xavier’s College KCA Ground from October 11.

Kerala’s regular captain Sanju Samson, who has been picked for the Bangladesh T20 series, has not been named in the 15-member squad.

The squad includes three professionals — Jalaj Saxena, Baba Aparajith and Aditya Sarvate. Medium pacer K.M. Asif has been selected for the longer format for the first time while pacer F. Fanoos makes a comeback after an impressive performance in the recent Kerala Cricket League.

The middle-order batter Vathsal Govind, who was overlooked for the last few seasons has also been named in the squad.

Team
Sachin Baby (captain), Rohan Kunnummal, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Vathsal Govind, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Baba Aparajith, Aditya Sarvate, Basil Thampii, K.M. Asif, M.D. Nidheesh and F. Fanoos.
Coach: Amay Khurasiya. Assistant Coach: M. Rajagopal.

