IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Pakistan predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

India will look to get its ICC Women’s World Cup 2024 campaign on track against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

India lost its opening match against New Zealand while Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

INDIA: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh.

PAKISTAN: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

INDIA VS PAKISTAN DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Richa Ghosh BATTERS Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sidra Ameen All-ROUNDER Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana BOWLERS Renuka Singh, Asha Sobhana, Sadia Iqbal, Arundhati Reddy Team composition - IND-W 7: 4 PAK-W, Credits left - 10

SQUADS

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan