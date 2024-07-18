MagazineBuy Print

Sportstar Podcast: What are India’s chances at Paris Olympics 2024? Medal hopes, preparations and reality checks

In this episode of the Sportstar Podcast, Jonathan Selvaraj and Y.B. Sarangi join host Nihit Sachdeva as they discuss India’s medal hopes for Paris Olympics.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 11:04 IST - 0 MINS READ

Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva
Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
More on Podcast

  1. Sportstar Podcast: What are India’s chances at Paris Olympics 2024? Medal hopes, preparations and reality checks
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva
  2. Sportstar Podcast: Indian archery simulating Paris Olympics environment with focus on accuracy ft. Sanjeeva Singh
    Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Sportstar Podcast: In conversation with coach James Hillier on Indian athletics ecosystem, the development of Jyothi Yarraji and Paris Olympics prospects
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Sportstar Podcast: Indian football in crisis - Stimac forced out, Chhetri retires, what next for the Blue Tigers?
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee,Aashin Prasad,Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Sportstar Podcast: French Open 2024 review - Alcaraz and Swiatek win titles, the Big Three Era and a new legacy in women’s tennis
    N. Sudarshan,Nihit Sachdeva
Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar Podcast: What are India’s chances at Paris Olympics 2024? Medal hopes, preparations and reality checks
    Jonathan Selvaraj,Y. B. Sarangi,Nihit Sachdeva
  2. IND Women vs SA Women Test Match stats, records, trivia
    Mohandas Menon
  3. Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women
    Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
