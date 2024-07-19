Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 4

1 / 5 | Norman Pritchard is officially recognized as the first Indian to win a medal at the Summer Olympics. Which events did he win a medal in? 100m, 110m hurdles

110m hurdles, 200m hurdles

200m, 200m hurdles Pritchard, who was also the first Indian to participate in the Games, won silver in both the 200m and 200m hurdles events.

2 / 5 | In the 1920 Olympics in London, X, an Indian, lost the bronze medal match in featherweight wrestling against Great Britain’s Bernard. Identify X. Kumar Navale

Sadashiv Datar

Dinkarrao Shinde Dinkarrao Shinde from Kolhapur was part of a two-man wrestling contingent for the 1920 edition, the first time India sent a squad to the Olympics.

3 / 5 | India won its first field hockey gold medal at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. Who was the captain of the squad? Dhyan Chand

Jaipal Singh Munda

Jaipal Singh Munda Jaipal Singh Munda captained the squad to a first-ever gold medal before donning the role of a politician, playing a role in the Constituent Assembly.

4 / 5 | As a 17 year old, she became the first Indian woman to participate in a track and field event during the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Who is she? Mary D’Souza

Geeta Zutshi

Nilima Ghose Nilima Ghose participated in the first heat of the 800m while Mary D'Souza participated in Heat 9.

5 / 5 | Which two Indians have won the most number of medals across Olympics for India? Leslie Claudius, Udham Singh

Dhyan Chand, Udham Singh

Dhyan Chand, Ranganathan Francis Leslie Claudius and Udham Singh have won four medals for India in field hockey while Dhyan Chand and Ranganathan Francis have three.